Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Patricia Kalwei Sanders

Patricia Kalwei Sanders

Patricia Kalwei Sanders

January 18, 2018

Mrs. Patricia Kalwei Sanders passed away Sunday, December 24, 2018 at the Village Hospice Center, in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Patricia was born March 17 in Appleton City, Missouri the daughter of Joseph and Agnes Kalwei. She was united in marriage to James Sanders on November 22 in Montrose, Missouri and graduation from Montrose High School.

It's hard to know what words to write when describing Patricia but most would describe her as a devoted Christian, genuine, funny, and selfless to name a few. She pursued a relationship with the Lord and was a devoted and intentional wife of 60 years to Jim and mother to her 5 children; Brent, Bobby, Jill, Jan & Troy and 3 grandchildren; Taylor, Alex and Hannah. Her husband, children, grandchildren and son in law were by her side when she passed.  

A celebration of life open house service will be held on Sunday, February 4, 2018 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Gamber Community Center, Shenandoah Area A located at 4 SE Independence Ave, Lee's Summit, MO 64063. Online condolences & service donations may be expressed at www.youcaring.com/jamessanders-1051509 



