Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Randal Branden Simmons

Randal Branden Simmons

Randal Branden Simmons

September 12, 2017

Randal Branden Simmons, 31, Lee's Summit passed away Saturday, September 9, 2017 in North Kansas City.
     
Randal was born February 15, 1986 to Jeanette Simmons and Robert Simmons.  He lived the majority of his life in Lee's Summit.
     
His survivors include his son Shamus Lee Simmons, his father and step-mom, Robert and Dee Simmons, his mother and step-dad Jeanette Simmons and Rick Phillips, several siblings, Joshua Simmons, Robin Simmons, Christian Simmons, Heather Simmons, Joe Simmons, Jennifer Phillips, Ericka Phillips, Ricky Phillips.    

He is also survived by his grandmothers Judy Gobely and Karen Butler as well as his grandfather Howard Gobely and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
     
Services will be held Saturday, September 23 at Abundant Life Church in Lee's Summit, MO, with visitation at 11:00 and services at 12:00.  

The family suggests contributions to Hope for the Heart, and The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.


