August 25, 2017

Randall “Randy” Eugene Battagler, 65, of Raytown, MO passed away on August 23, 2017.





Visitation is being held on Sunday, August 27, 2017 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home, Raytown, MO.





Funeral services are Monday, August 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes, Raytown, MO.





Randy was born in Excelsior Springs, MO, to Zoe Dyer-Battagler and Cecil Battagler, Jr. on May 1, 1952. He was preceded in death by his parents.





He graduated from Richmond High School in 1970. He married Linda Powell, June 10, 1972. Out of that marriage came his son, Shawn Battagler (Jennifer) of Springfield, MO and his daughter, Rebecca Battagler McGill (Michael) of Raytown, MO. He raised 2 step-sons, Tyler and Braxton Koehn.





He is survived by his children, 2 brothers – Ricky Battagler (Rene) of Excelsior Springs, MO, Roger Battagler of Belgium, WI, Russ Battagler (Wendy) of Camden, MO, 1 half-brother – Steve Barnes of Odessa, MO, 2 sisters – Renee Bartley (Ron) of Rayville, MO, Rachelle Battagler of Rich Hill, MO, 1 half-sister – Gale Cortez of San Bernardino, CA, 6 grandchildren (Madison & Nick Battagler and Braydon, Asia, Xavier, & Tamia McGill), and several nieces and nephews.





He was an active parishioner at his church, Our Lady of Lourdes, Raytown, MO. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.





At the age of 16 he began his career in the newspaper business at the Richmond Daily News in Richmond, MO. He started working in the press room, became an award-winning photographer, and went on to work for newspapers in multiple communities including: Excelsior Springs, MO, Lebanon, MO, Liberty, MO, Nevada, MO, and Dallas, TX.





He was co-owner of the newspaper in Oak Grove, MO. He concluded his career as owner and publisher of The Raytown Times in Raytown, MO.





Randy was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved serving his community through his newspaper and his church. He will be dearly missed by many.





In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations in order to publish a final issue of The Raytown Times in Randy’s memory. Checks can be made out to his son, Shawn Battagler, 3816 S. Greystone Ct., Suite B, Springfield, MO 65804.