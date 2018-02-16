Lee's Summit Tribune

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Randon Cedric "Randy" Stafford

Randon Cedric “Randy” Stafford

Randon Cedric “Randy” Stafford

February 16, 2018

Randon Cedric “Randy” Stafford, 71, of Lee’s Summit, passed away February 13, 2018 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA, with family at his side. 

Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm, followed by a service celebrating Randy’s life at 2:00 pm, on Saturday, March 3, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 350 SW 150 Highway, Lee’s Summit, MO. Private burial in Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery. 
        
Randy was born August 15, 1946, in Kansas City, MO, the eldest of three sons of R. Sheldon and Ruth M. (Haskins) Stafford. Along with his parents, Randy was preceded in death by a brother, S. Reginald “Reggie” Stafford.
        
Randy graduated from Pembroke Country Day School and received his Bachelor’s degree from Drake University. He worked many years for the family business, Stafford and Company, a mainline contract carrier for the Kansas City Star. Later he worked as a Distribution Manager for the Thrifty Nickel until he retired. 
        
Randy was an active member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church for 35+ years, where he served as a choir member and on the church board. He was a former member of the Homeowners’ Board, began the ski club, and organized the first ski show at Lake Winnebago. Randy’s greatest passion was car racing for many years, where he received numerous national awards and also worked as a racing instructor.
        
Survivors include his wife, Delores (Ross) Stafford; sons, Bretton Stafford (Cassie), Matthew Stafford (Marti); and Andrew Stafford (Amy); seven grandchildren; brother, Ronald Stafford (Susan); five nieces and nephews, as well as other family members and many friends.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the church or to the American Heart Association.



