Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Obituaries » Ronald Dean Kellogg

Ronald Dean Kellogg

Ronald Dean Kellogg

January 4, 2018

Ronald Dean Kellogg, 81, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2018 in Independence, MO.  

He was born March 19, 1936 in Moberly, MO to Edward and Berniece (Truby) Kellogg.

Ronald was united in marriage to A. Irene Kommrau on December 18, 1954 in Boonville, MO.  

He worked for the Missouri State Highway patrol on the portable scale truck from 1961-1973. Ronald worked for the Jackson County Sherriff’s Department for 30 years before retiring as Captain in 2003.  

Following his retirement he continued helping the Sherriff’s Department in the “CCW” Conceal and Cary Weapons program until 2013. 

Ronald was an avid Royal’s fan who enjoyed bowling, refereeing and umpiring sporting events. He was a very active grandfather who attended almost all of his grandchildren’s activities.

Survivors include wife of 63 years, A. Irene Kellogg of Blue Springs, MO; daughter, Brenda Modrell of Blue Springs, MO; granddaughter, Melissa Darrah and husband Josh of Independence, MO; grandson, Nick Modrell and wife Hana of Olathe, KS; with a great-grandchild on the way. 

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Carl Kellogg; infant sister, Virginia Kellogg; son-in-law, Anthony Modrell.

The family will receive friends from 1-3:00 p.m., Monday, January 8, 2018 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St., Blue Springs, MO.  

Funeral service will start at 3:00 p.m., at the chapel.  Burial will follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.  The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice Partners of America.  

Memories of Ronald and condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the Obituaries Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 1,836
Attorney General Hawley Issues Warning for Consumers about “Force-Placed Insurance”
Page Views: 1,163
Jackson County Executive responds to Legislature’s veto overrides of three unlawful ordinances
Page Views: 1,145
Questions Raised Over Springsted Compensation Study
Page Views: 1,136
Park University Kansas City Area December 2017 Graduates Announced
Page Views: 899
Kander Announces Initiative Petition Amending Chapters 290 and 67 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri is Open for Public Comment
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LS R-7

Summit Christian Academy

St Michael the Archangel
RANDOM PICK
Lee't Summit Titans Defeat Lee's Summit in Soccer
Lee't Summit Titans Defeat Lee's Summit in Soccer
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009-2017 Lee's Summit Tribune