Ronald Dean Kellogg, 81, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2018 in Independence, MO.





He was born March 19, 1936 in Moberly, MO to Edward and Berniece (Truby) Kellogg.





Ronald was united in marriage to A. Irene Kommrau on December 18, 1954 in Boonville, MO.





He worked for the Missouri State Highway patrol on the portable scale truck from 1961-1973. Ronald worked for the Jackson County Sherriff’s Department for 30 years before retiring as Captain in 2003.





Following his retirement he continued helping the Sherriff’s Department in the “CCW” Conceal and Cary Weapons program until 2013.





Ronald was an avid Royal’s fan who enjoyed bowling, refereeing and umpiring sporting events. He was a very active grandfather who attended almost all of his grandchildren’s activities.





Survivors include wife of 63 years, A. Irene Kellogg of Blue Springs, MO; daughter, Brenda Modrell of Blue Springs, MO; granddaughter, Melissa Darrah and husband Josh of Independence, MO; grandson, Nick Modrell and wife Hana of Olathe, KS; with a great-grandchild on the way.





He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Carl Kellogg; infant sister, Virginia Kellogg; son-in-law, Anthony Modrell.





The family will receive friends from 1-3:00 p.m., Monday, January 8, 2018 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St., Blue Springs, MO.





Funeral service will start at 3:00 p.m., at the chapel. Burial will follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice Partners of America.





Memories of Ronald and condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.



