He attended school in Lee's Summit High School then served his country in the U.S. Army. Afterwards he made his living as a truck driver. He was working on earning his 4 million miles local award.

Ron competed and taught martial arts for more than 40 years. He had over 1,000 students and he himself won over 300 trophies. He was ranked one of the best in the world. He was also known for demo on hammering nails into boards with his forehead and breaking boards with his head and shins. He loved and respected his students as well as those he competed against.





Ron also enjoyed and bowled many years on leagues at Lee's Summit Lanes. He had 20 perfect game rings.





Ron loved life and making people laugh. He loved spending time with his family. He spent lots of time at his lake place riding his wave runners and enjoying the lake.





He was survived by his wife, Alice. His son, Ronald Dodson Jr., his daughter, Stacey Newly. He had 6 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Ron also had a brother, Richard Dodson (deceased), a brother, Terry Dodson, his wife Kem Dodson, a sister, Kim Wade, and her husband Rick Wade.





Join the family at a Celebration of Life January 20, 2018 at 2:00 p.m., at his son’s (Ron Dodson, Jr.) home in Blue Springs. The family is asking you to bring your favorite memories to share.