Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Obituaries » Ronald Earl Dodson

Ronald Earl Dodson

Ronald Earl Dodson

January 14, 2018

Ronald Earl Dodson of Lee's Summit passed away January 11, 2018.  Born December 17, 1951 to Wood and Fleeta Dodson. 

He attended school in Lee's Summit High School then served his country in the U.S. Army. Afterwards he made his living as a truck driver.  He was working on earning his 4 million miles local award.

Ron competed and taught martial arts for more than 40 years. He had over 1,000 students and he himself won over 300 trophies. He was ranked one of the best in the world. He was also known for demo on hammering nails into boards with his forehead and breaking boards with his head and shins.  He loved and respected his students as well as those he competed against.

Ron also enjoyed and bowled many years on leagues at Lee's Summit Lanes. He had 20 perfect game rings.

Ron loved life and making people laugh. He loved spending time with his family. He spent lots of time at his lake place riding his wave runners and enjoying the lake.

He was survived by his wife, Alice. His son, Ronald Dodson Jr., his daughter, Stacey Newly. He had 6 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Ron also had a brother, Richard Dodson (deceased), a brother, Terry Dodson, his wife Kem Dodson, a sister, Kim Wade, and her husband Rick Wade.

Join the family at a Celebration of Life January 20, 2018 at 2:00 p.m., at his son’s (Ron Dodson, Jr.) home in Blue Springs. The family is asking you to bring your favorite memories to share. 


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the Obituaries Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 1,185
Jackson County Legislature Chair, Sheriff and Prosecutor issue joint statement to Frank White
Page Views: 1,179
Persons of interest identified in Lees Summit triple shooting
Page Views: 981
Fire Spreads to House from Faulty Fireplace
Page Views: 975
Kander Announces Initiative Petition Amending Chapters 290 and 67 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri is Open for Public Comment
Page Views: 773
Sen. Elect Mike Cierpiot Takes Oath of Office
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LS R-7

Summit Christian Academy

St Michael the Archangel
RANDOM PICK
LS R-7 Board of Education holds work session to discuss interim superintendent selection and tentative timeline
LS R-7 Board of Education holds work session to discuss interim superintendent selection and tentative timeline
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009-2017 Lee's Summit Tribune