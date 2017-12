Rose Marie Reynolds December 17, 2017



Visitation 10 a.m., Funeral 11:00 a.m. Wed., Dec. 20 at Abundant Life Church 414 SW Persels Rd. Lee’s Summit, MO 64081. Burial in Floral Hills East Cemetery Rose Marie Reynolds, of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away Dec. 14, 2017.

Rose is survived by her husband, 4 children, 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers family has requested donation to Abundant Life Church food pantry.

Condolences may be left at www.mcgilleygeorgegrandview.com