Shannon Kathleen Thomas, 62, passed away on February 3, 2018.

She was born on March 17, 1955 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.





She attended Lee’s Summit High School and worked at the Western Electric Cafeteria and Calmar in Lee’s Summit.





She was preceded in death by her husband, Golden Todd Thomas; her father, Donald R. Murphy; and her stepbrother, Jimmy LePage.





She is survived by Frances and Phillip LePage of Lee’s Summit, MO; Patti (Charles) Nitz of Blue Springs, MO; Michael (Cindy) Murphy of Kansas City, MO; Brian Murphy of Lake Ozarks, MO; Michael (Betty) LePage of Caddo Mills, TX; Mary Ann (Michael Paul) Swisher of Lee’s Summit, MO; Sharon (Grant) LePageErwin of Tacoma, WA; and Daniel (Cheri LePage) of Kansas City, MO; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her children, Kerry Miller Wilson, Tommy Gene (Heidi Ann) Miller and Donald Todd Thomas; grandchildren, Tara (Joshua) Allen, Jeffrey Thomas Miller and Donte Thomas; and great granddaughter, Ava Renee Allen.





A memorial service will be held privately at the family’s request. Donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.