Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Obituaries » Shannon Kathleen Thomas

Shannon Kathleen Thomas

Shannon Kathleen Thomas

February 12, 2018

Shannon Kathleen Thomas, 62, passed away on February 3, 2018. 
She was born on March 17, 1955 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska. 

She attended Lee’s Summit High School and worked at the Western Electric Cafeteria and Calmar in Lee’s Summit. 

She was preceded in death by her husband, Golden Todd Thomas; her father, Donald R. Murphy; and her stepbrother, Jimmy LePage. 

She is survived by Frances and Phillip LePage of Lee’s Summit, MO; Patti (Charles) Nitz of Blue Springs, MO; Michael (Cindy) Murphy of Kansas City, MO; Brian Murphy of Lake Ozarks, MO; Michael (Betty) LePage of Caddo Mills, TX; Mary Ann (Michael Paul) Swisher of Lee’s Summit, MO; Sharon (Grant) LePageErwin of Tacoma, WA; and Daniel (Cheri LePage) of Kansas City, MO; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her children, Kerry Miller Wilson, Tommy Gene (Heidi Ann) Miller and Donald Todd Thomas; grandchildren, Tara (Joshua) Allen, Jeffrey Thomas Miller and Donte Thomas; and great granddaughter, Ava Renee Allen. 

A memorial service will be held privately at the family’s request. Donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the Obituaries Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 6,407
Presentation Church Fish Fry Embraces Community And Those In Need
Page Views: 3,439
Kansas City Missouri Police Department are investigating the death of Jacob Skowronski as a homicide.
Page Views: 2,621
Follow Mike Sanders’ Dirty Money
Page Views: 2,473
Jacob Skowronski
Page Views: 1,740
Lee's Summit Forms TDD For Paragon Star Project
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LS R-7

Summit Christian Academy

St Michael the Archangel
RANDOM PICK
Lee's Summit Robotics Teams Kick-Off New Season with Pancakes
Lee's Summit Robotics Teams Kick-Off New Season with Pancakes
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009-2017 Lee's Summit Tribune