Shawn Henry Rath, 44 of Lee’s Summit, Mo. Passed away on August 26, 2017.





Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at Legacy Christian Church, 2150 E Langsford Rd, Lee's Summit, MO 64063.





Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. with Funeral following at 11:00 a.m. Cremation to follow.





Shawn was born on Oct 14, 1972 in North Kansas City, Mo. to Jim and Patricia Rath.





Shawn was a U.S. Veteran serving two branches of military, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Missouri Army National Guard, over an 8 year period.





Upon graduating from CMSU in 1998, he went to serve the Douglas County KS Sheriff’s Department.





He was also a Campus Police Officer for the Blue Valley School District, serving his last 10 years with the Lee’s Summit Police Dept as a Crisis Intervention Officer, Hostage Negotiator, Field Training Officer and Detective.





Shawn was an avid water skier, loved camping, and held a special place in his heart for the Lutheran Missouri Synod.





His greatest pride and joy in life was spending time with his son Patrick Henry and wife Kari traveling and experiencing the outdoors.





He was preceded in death by his Grandpa Rath and Grandpa and Grandma Holland.





Survivors include his wife of 16 years Kari Rath, son Patrick Henry, parents Jim and Patricia Rath all of Lee’s Summit, brother Ryan (Erin) Rath of New Port News, VA, grandmother Jean Rath of Stover, Mo. Mother-in-law Connie Wardenburg of Eldon, Mo. Father-in-law Steve (Janet) Patrick of Edwards, Mo., and large extended family of brother and sister in laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many brothers and sisters with the Lee’s Summit Police Department.





In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to S.A.F.E. in Shawn's memory at the Church or left at the Funeral Home.