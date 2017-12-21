Shirley Ann Fender

December 21, 2017





Shirley Ann Fender entered heaven on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.





Visitation will be Saturday, December 23 at Langsford Funeral Home from 1:15-2 p.m., service at 2 p.m. and burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

Shirley was born June 26, 1934 to Willa and Charles England in Sedalia, Mo. She attended school in Sedalia where she made many friends and nurtured those relationships all through her life. She was in the Smith Cotton class of 1952. She married Jimmy Roy Fender on August 30, 1953 at the United Methodist Church in Sedalia.





She journeyed by boat on her greatest life adventure to join Jim in Germany where he was stationed. They lived in Columbia, Mo, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Akron, Ohio and finally Lee’s Summit where they raised their two children and made their home.





They enjoyed square dancing during the sixties. She attended Lay Witness Missions to share her faith.





She was a member of the Sybil Brockman Prayer Group. She attended Raintree Community Church where she developed several strong friendships.





Shirley’s mother, father, brother, John England, and beloved niece, Kay Cook, were waiting to greet her in heaven.





Celebrating her earthly life are her family; son, Dr. Roger Fender and Sheryl of Lee’s Summit, Lauren and Josh Barnard of Dallas Texas, Mason Fender of Waco, Texas; daughter, Kathy and Keith Long of Carrollton, MO, Nathan and Abby Long, Julilanne, Hudson, Everett and Charlie of Ashland, Mo, Kassie and Judge Joe Don McGaugh, Nora Kate, Vivian and Gemma of Carrollton, MO, Kaleb and Katie Long, Emmett, Hadley and Josie of Ashland, Mo; and a special niece, Kathie Cook and her dad, Jack, as well as a host of friends and family that have blessed her life.





Shirley loved God, her family, her friends, antiquing, gardening, quilting, playing cards with friends, and baking bread. She was an avid cheerleader for her grandchildren’s athletics.





Her family celebrates that she feels joy today and thanks everyone for all the Christian support throughout her life.





God was very visible in her final days and the family took comfort in that.





Memorials can be made to The White Feather Prayer Chapel, Carrollton, MO, in memory of Shirley.





Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee’s Summit, MO 816-524-3700



