Verdie Niblack Verdie “Marie” (Young) Niblack, 83, of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away peacefully with her girls by her side on January 12, 2017 after a brief battle with liver cancer.

Marie was born April 7, 1933 in Garden City, KS to Verdie and Callie (Creekmur) Young. She was the 9th of 9 children. She grew up in Archie, MO and graduated from Archie High School in 1951. On May 23, 1953 she married Allen B. Niblack of Fulton, MO. He preceded her in death on May 30, 2010 after 57 years of marriage. She made a home in various towns throughout the state of Missouri as she traveled with Al from job site to job site while he built bridges throughout Missouri. Finally, in 1973, they made their home in Lee’s Summit.

She worked for the Lee’s Summit R-7 School district as a health food worker at Lee’s Summit High School from 1977-1998. A devout Christian woman, she was a life-long member of the Lee’s Summit Christian Church. She loved to travel and go to music shows. She had a green thumb for her flowers and her garden. She enjoyed canning fruits and vegetables and making homemade jelly. Her true passion was for her family and spending quality time with them.

Survivors include 2 daughters: Kathy Inman of Oak Grove, MO and Marla Jordan (and son-in-law, Sam) of Goodson, MO; 3 grandchildren: Aron Boudreaux and Rob Bishop both of Lee’s Summit, MO and Tara Inman of Maquoketa, IA and 1 great grandson, Tyler Royer of Jacksonville, IL; 1 sister, Margaret Foster of Lee’s Summit, MO and 1 brother LeRoy Young, of Carthage, MO.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 2 sisters: Virginia Franz and Lucille Sprier, and 4 brothers: Troy, Owen, Richard and Charles Young.

The family would like to thank our friends and neighbors who were here for her during her illness with their loving care and compassion. Marie was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. We will all miss her.

Services were held at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit. Family and friends may visit 9am-10: 30am on Tuesday, January 17 with services at 10:30am. Interment was at Orient Cemetery in Harrisonville, MO. at 3:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center through the Langsford Funeral Home.

If you choose to make a donation and were unable to attend services, please mail to: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lees Summit, MO 64063. Please include “Marie Niblack” on the memo line.





