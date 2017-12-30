Wallace “Wally” L. Hancock, Jr., 81, of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away at his home on Thursday, December 28, 2017. Wally was born June 3, 1936 in Carthage, MO to Wallace and Pearl (Elliott) Hancock, Sr.





He attended Parsons High School in Parsons, KS, then attended junior college. Afterwards, Wally played baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals farm team. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the KC Royals, KC Chiefs, and especially his grandchildren play sports.





Wally spent most of his career in the grocery business. He worked as manager for Blue Ridge United Super and Bob’s IGA until retirement. After retirement, Wally worked part-time for Adessa Auto Auction. Wally was a member of Parsons Christian Church.





He is preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Sarah Fidler; step-son, Tony Curtright; and mother-in-law, Jessie Bowen.





Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Dottie Hancock, of the home; sister, Mary (Dale) Henderson; daughter, Kathy (Fred) Fidler; son, Charles; daughter, Kelly (Duane) Hulen; step-daughter, Mitzi (Tim) Cooney; 7 grandchildren, Trisha (Chad) Loehr, Garrett Fidler, Teri Cole, Dena Hulen, Derek (Kristi) Hulen, Paul Fidler, and Ryan Cooney; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.





Memorial services will be January 3, 2018 at Langsford Funeral Home, with visitation from 10-11:30, and services to follow. Cremation.





In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 3846 W. 75th St, Prairie Village, KS 66208.





Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee’s Summit, MO.