Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Zela D Lovvorn
Zela D Lovvorn
January 8, 2018
Zela D Lovvorn, 75, of Stockton, formerly of Lee’s Summit passed away at her daughters home, Tuesday, January 2, 2018.
Memorial service will be January 20th at 11:00 a.m. at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home,
306 S High PO Box 444, Stockton, MO 65785, 417 276 4214
