Zela D Lovvorn January 8, 2018

Zela D Lovvorn, 75, of Stockton, formerly of Lee’s Summit passed away at her daughters home, Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

Memorial service will be January 20th at 11:00 a.m. at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, 306 S High PO Box 444, Stockton, MO 65785, 417 276 4214





