January 13, 2018

Zela Dorian Clasbey Mitchener Lovvorn, 75 of Stockton, MO. a retired school teacher passed away at her home January 2, 2018.





Zela was born September 17, 1942 in Kansas City (Jackson County) Missouri to Dean P. Clasbey and Doris M. Pierce Clasbey.





Zela grew up and spent many years in the Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, Missouri area.





Zela was saved at the age of 16 and lived the next 59 years faithfully reading God’s word.





Zela attended high school at Lee’s Summit, MO. after graduation, she went on to attend college at Central Missouri State in Warrensburg, MO. where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Education in 1963.





In May, 1963, she married James Glenn Mitchener. From this union one daughter Tina Rene’ Mitchener was born. She later went back to college and attended night classes at CMSU in Warrensburg and on August, 1976, she received her Master’s Degree in education in Learning Disabilities. She divorced her husband James and later met and married Cleveland O. Lovvorn in September, 1977.





In 1995, she retired from teaching and she and husband Cleveland decided to purchase an RV and enjoyed traveling all over the United States, They joined Coachman Roddy’s Rowdies Club and FMCA and made many new friends. They made their home in Killeen, Texas. And later to La feria, Texas. Other than enjoying traveling, Zela loved taking pictures, quite an avid photographer, she has also enjoyed reading, sewing and crocheting.





After her husband passed away in 2015, she moved to Stockton, Missouri to live with her daughter.





Zela was preceded in death by her father and mother, Dean and Doris Clasbey, Ex-husband James G. Mitchener, husband Cleveland O. Lovvorn, brother Dean P. Clasbey Jr. Sister, Zora I. Clasbey, and step son Robert Lovvorn.





She is survived by her daughter Tina R Mitchener of Stockton, step daughter DeLynn Lovvorn Green Kincade and husband Houston, Shepherdsville, Kentucky. Grandchildren Haylie and Alan Reistad and Mitchell A Briscoe, step grandchildren, Rebecca Green Rose, Scott Green and Nathan Lovvorn, Great-grandchildren McKinze, Jude and Jack Briscoe and one step great-grandchild, Kingston Lovvorn. Two sisters-in-law Betty Clasbey of Lee’s Summit, Missouri and Barbara Jean Lovvorn Green of Mableton, Georgia, Nieces and nephews and other family and friends.





Memorial Services January 20th 11:00 AM Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton, MO.