2017 Sales Tax Holiday August 4 - 6 July 29, 2017



Will Kraus



It’s hard to believe, but school is once again just around the corner, and that means so too is Missouri’s sales tax holiday. Designed to promote economic activity and give families a break on school supplies, the sales tax holiday is set at the state level, although local jurisdictions can opt out.



For 2017, the three-day holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 6. Certain back-to-school purchases, such as clothing, school supplies, computers and other items as defined by the statute, are exempt from sales tax during this timeframe only.



The sales tax exemption is limited to:



Clothing: any article having a taxable value of $100 or less;

School supplies: not to exceed $50 per purchase;

Computer software: taxable value of $350 or less;

Personal computers: not to exceed $1,500;

Computer peripheral devices: not to exceed $1,500; and

Graphing calculators: not to exceed $150.



For more information regarding the 2017 sales tax holiday, including the names of those cities, counties and districts that have elected not to participate, please visit http://dor.mo.gov/business/ sales/taxholiday/school/.



“Come Home” to the Missouri State Fair



Finally, the 2017 Missouri State Fair will open Thursday, Aug. 10, and run through Sunday, Aug. 20. With delicious food, first class entertainment and fun to be had for the entire family, there are plenty of reasons for you to “Come Home” to the Missouri State Fair. I particularly want to point out that Sunday, Aug. 13, is Military Appreciation Day. This provides free admission for active military, veterans and delayed entry recruits with appropriate I.D., as well as $1 admission for immediate family members (spouse and dependent children).



For more information, including gate admission prices and a complete schedule of daily events, please visit the official Missouri State Fair website at www.mostatefair.com.







