Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, II wrote a letter to the U.S. Deputy Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein, requesting an independent prosecutor be appointed immediately to investigate allegations of President Trump’s ties to Russia.





“Any interference in our election process, or any cyber threat to our nation, is a grave menace to our democracy. We need a complete accounting of what happened, how it occurred, whether any Americans were involved, and how further interference in our elections can be prevented,” wrote Congressman Cleaver.





Congressman Cleaver stated in the letter, to wait on this matter would diminish the trust of the American people and continue to undermine the Department of Justice. President Trump’s most recent actions show his abuse of power in firing qualified officials who attempt to disagree with him.

“How can we trust a President who instead of welcoming an investigation to clear his name and put this matter to rest, he fires the lead person investigating the accusations. I cannot watch this sinking ship take down the American democracy. We need to get to the bottom of this,” said Congressman Cleaver.





Congressman Cleaver is also requesting an independent staff dedicated to this investigation to cooperate with the Treasury Department and the intelligence community. See the full letter https://cleaver.house.gov/sites/cleaver.house.gov/files/Letter%20to%20Deputy%20AG%20Russia%20Ties.pdf