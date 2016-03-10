Cleaver Slams Devastating Budget Proposal

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, II is deeply troubled by President Trump’s Fiscal Year 2018 budget proposal. The budget calls for a harmful reduction in programs that help every day, working families. It would gut safety net programs that serve many of our nation’s most vulnerable citizens. The proposal cuts taxes for the wealthy while cutting crucial housing, education, and health care services.

“The $3.6 trillion dollars in cuts are the steepest proposed by any U.S. president. These programs, that help our poorest Americans, were put in place for a reason. President Trump helps the wealthiest among us by providing a tax cut for them and then wipes out programs that feed children and help the elderly,” said Congressman Cleaver.





President Trump proposes to cut SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by almost one-third. This federal nutrition program helps families stretch their food budget, helping 44 million Americans last year. In previous years in Missouri, over 844,000 people were helped each month by SNAP. In the Fifth District of Missouri alone, 25,000 households receive SNAP benefits. Cuts to this program would leave children in our community hungry and without assistance. The budget also proposes funding cuts to the Meals on Wheels program.





The President’s budget would decimate Medicaid, which provides health care for mothers with children and many people in nursing homes. Over 10 years, Medicaid funding would be slashed by more than $800 billion. Additionally, the budget cuts vital funding for Social Security Disability Insurance benefits.





Instead of strengthening communities, President Trump proposes to eliminate funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program(LIHEAP) and the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) program. Both of these programs have played an important role in helping residents in our own community.





“This is a budget I cannot support and will do everything in my power to see that Americans aren’t further harmed by this proposal,” said Congressman Cleaver.