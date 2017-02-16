Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Opinion » Congressman Cleaver and CHC Members Kicked Out...

Congressman Cleaver and CHC Members Kicked Out of Meeting with ICE

Congressman Cleaver and CHC Members Kicked Out of Meeting with ICE

February 18, 2017

On Thursday, Feb. 16, Congressman Emanuel Cleaver,II along with Members from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus were ejected from a scheduled meeting with Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Thomas Homan. The purpose of the meeting was to gather information from ICE regarding the recent reports of raids and arrests of undocumented immigrants across the country.
“It is very unusual for a federal agency to refuse to share information when that is the purpose of their visit to Capitol Hill. In my 14 years in Congress, I have never seen this happen. Even a 25 year Member and leader on the issue of immigration, Congressman Luis Gutierrez, was not allowed to stay. The information obtained from this meeting could have been vitally important to the people of my district,” said Congressman Cleaver.  

CHC members called for a meeting with ICE last week in a letter, which can be readhere, addressed to Mr. Horman. The purpose of that meeting was to have an open and candid discussion regarding changes ICE has made. ICE officials canceled that meeting, then scheduled a second meeting with a select few Members of Congress. There was no indication that House Democrats or the CHC would be denied access.

“This is not Washington, this is the new Washington,” said Congressman Cleaver. “But that will not prevent me from doing my job and getting answers for the American people.”


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the Opinion Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 1,770
Statement regarding Diodes FabTech Inc.
Page Views: 1,431
The Lotawana Minute, February 16, 2017
Page Views: 1,240
Gov. Greitens orders flags to half-staff on Wednesday to honor KCFD Battalion Chief
Page Views: 705
Patricia Ann Pickard
Page Views: 435
Saint Luke’s Convenient Care Open at 291 Highway & Langsford in Lee’s Summit
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Character Patrol - Kids At Work In Lee’s Summit - Kylie Hayles
Character Patrol - Kids At Work In Lee’s Summit - Kylie Hayles
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio