Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Opinion

Congressman Cleaver Announces a Significant Grant for KC Public Library

Congressman Cleaver Announces a Significant Grant for KC Public Library

April 29, 2017

April 29, 2017

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, II is pleased to announce that the Kansas City Public Library will share a nearly quarter-million dollar grant awarded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). This two year grant of, $249,586, will be used to advance the Kansas City Public Library’s digital learning program.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for the Kansas City Public Library to be awarded the National Leadership Grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. For decades, the library has been the only public place where children and adults know they can get help if they do not have the resources they need at home,” said Congressman Cleaver.

The digital learning program trains librarians and volunteers who meet with peers to work together  on digital topics such as email, mapping and directions, internet safety and other online courses.  The Kansas City Library will work with Peer2Peer University to scale up Learning Circles, a community-based learning program. Learning Circles combines enrollment in online courses with in-person group study sessions facilitated by librarians covering a range of academic, professional, and personal development subjects.

“I’m glad that our office was able to assist in  making sure our libraries have the technology, equipment and training needed to educate and assist the public,” said Congressman Cleaver. “Programs like this one, and other federal funding that our local libraries rely on, could be on the chopping block next year. The Fiscal Year 2018 budget blueprint, released by President Trump, cut funding to the Institute of Museum and Library Services by $230 million.  We need to do all we can to support federal library funding which goes to local libraries all around the country.”

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s 123,000 libraries and approximately 35,000 museums with a mission to inspire them to advance innovation, lifelong learning, and cultural and civic engagement.


