Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Opinion » Congressman Cleaver Releases Statement on the...

Congressman Cleaver Releases Statement on the Tragic Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Congressman Cleaver Releases Statement on the Tragic Las Vegas Mass Shooting

October 3, 2017

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, II released the following statement in regards to the mass shooting that took place last night in Las Vegas, Nevada.
 
“This latest incomprehensible act of mass murder has once again shaken this country to its core. My thoughts go out to the families, friends, and, most importantly, the victims of this abominable attack. 

“Today, we all grieve with Las Vegas. I want to convey sincere gratitude for all the Americans who stepped up in the face of this tragedy – from law enforcement, to the emergency responders, to the citizens volunteering their help and services.”
 
Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, II
Missouri’s Fifth District
 


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the Opinion Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 3,304
Kimberly Lynne "Kimmie" Harris
Page Views: 2,772
Preventing Youth Suicide
Page Views: 2,596
Lee's Summit Tribune Welcomes New Staff Member, Russ Pulley
Page Views: 1,124
Letter to the Editor from Senate Candidate Hillary Shields
Page Views: 515
Lee's Summit Man Killed In Early Morning Crash
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Charter Review Minutes, February 16, 2016
Charter Review Minutes, February 16, 2016
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio