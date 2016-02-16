Congressman Cleaver Releases Statement on the Tragic Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, II released the following statement in regards to the mass shooting that took place last night in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“This latest incomprehensible act of mass murder has once again shaken this country to its core. My thoughts go out to the families, friends, and, most importantly, the victims of this abominable attack.





“Today, we all grieve with Las Vegas. I want to convey sincere gratitude for all the Americans who stepped up in the face of this tragedy – from law enforcement, to the emergency responders, to the citizens volunteering their help and services.”

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, II

Missouri’s Fifth District