Congressman Cleaver Releases Statement on Trump's Defense of White Supremacists

Congressman Cleaver Releases Statement on Trump’s Defense of White Supremacists

August 19, 2017

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, II released the following statement upon watching President Trump’s press conference wherein the President of the United States defended hate groups responsible for violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend. 
  
“Lordy, lordy. I now believe that the President's natural inclination is to make matters worse. He ran a White House that had become a mess, but he has magnificently and proudly turned it into a Mess Hall. Equating the Klan and the Nazis with civil rights organizations and those whose very existence is based on destroying huge segments of the American population is a maze from which escape might prove nigh impossible. Anyone who justifies this behavior needs to fill out an application to work in the West Wing.” 
 
Cleaver serves as the U.S. Representative for Missouri’s Fifth Congressional District.


