Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Opinion » Congressman Cleaver Releases Statement...

Congressman Cleaver Releases Statement Regarding the President’s Health Care Executive Order

Congressman Cleaver Releases Statement Regarding the President’s Health Care Executive Order

October 12, 2017

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, II released the following statement today regarding President Donald Trump’s signed executive order on health care.
 
“Instead of working with Congress to determine what’s best for Americans and their health care, the President has decided to force his political agenda on the American people. There is a reason why the GOP effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA) has failed time and time again. The President wants to blame Democrats but the truth is, the proposed health care changes will hurt millions, regardless of their party affiliation.
 
These changes are designed to allow loopholes around ACA core requirements, such as the coverage of essential health benefits. Associations that band together to buy insurance will be exempt from having to cover certain prescription drug benefits, maternity care, or mental health services.  The executive order will allow insurance companies to offer skimpy, short-term plans that don’t actually provide good coverage. This will attract the young and healthy customers at the expense of older or sicker individuals and their families, and will destabilize the insurance markets.  
 
The American people have spoken – more than once – and they want Congress to work together to find ways to improve upon the ACA, not continue to roll back patient protections.”
 
Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, II
Missouri’s Fifth District



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the Opinion Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 17,501
Suicide Is A Symptom
Page Views: 3,199
Speaking Up About Suicide
Page Views: 2,309
Lee's Summit Police Department asking residents to be alert and report suspicious activity
Page Views: 2,140
Planning Commissioners Hear Plan for Texas Roadhouse
Page Views: 2,074
Eric Lee Saylors Sr.
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Downtown Master Plan Formally Adopted
Downtown Master Plan Formally Adopted
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio