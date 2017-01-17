Dear Citizens and Staff of LSR7, From Bill Baird

I have received an overwhelming number of messages the last few days in regards to the announcement of Dr. Carpenter as the next LSR7 superintendent.





I understand and agree that the LSR7 school board hasn’t done much to gain your trust in recent years. The community felt out of the loop and often accused of rubber stamping. Citizens that care about education became concerned about our test scores that weren’t keeping pace. Some parents were frustrated with the school system’s due process when they did have a complaint. Employees worked with their heads down fearing retaliation for voicing any concerns. Adding to the low morale, teacher and staff compensation drifted in the wrong direction in relation to comparable school districts. The focus on students became difficult with so many distractions, regulations, and changes. Whether you agree with these statements is not as relevant as the fact that many people felt this way. What I hope you will agree with is the fact that the responsibility for how things were or how things felt falls on the school board.





It is the school board’s responsibility to govern and set policies that facilitate the very best learning environment for our students. The working environment, salary schedules, and curriculum of the employees are approved by the board. The test scores, educational opportunities, and safety of our students lie in the hands of the board. As it relates to the recent decision to hire a new superintendent, the process, due diligence, interviews, analysis, and final decision was the duty of the board. In the future, the superintendent’s actions and decisions all must be monitored and approved by your board representatives. Undoubtedly, it is your duty to hold the board members accountable to their obligations and decisions as elected officials.





The responsibility I have taken as board member is one that I have given more effort to than any other in my professional life. During the superintendent search, I was demanding that we follow the process, take our time, debate each candidate’s strengths and weaknesses, and most importantly pick the superintendent that met all the critical attributes the community, parents, employees, and board had determined. A wave of criticism has inundated our community, schools, and social media that none of the above transpired, otherwise we would not be hiring someone that was a part of the turnover of teachers and administrators and the lawsuits in association with the Hickman Mills School District.





My response is that the Hickman Mills School Board carries the responsibility for what has happened which is well chronicled by the Kansas City Star. They approved and monitored all the decisions related to the events stated above. District employees and former teachers there may be unhappy for good reason, but I cannot condemn Dr. Carpenter for carrying out the decisions and policies of the board. I certainly will expect him to carry out the decisions of our board. If our community or fellow teachers feel that our friends and neighbors in Hickman Mills were wronged, then I support your activism by voicing your concerns to the Hickman Mills School Board just as many of you did with our school board last spring.





Your voice is clear and powerful when it is substantiated and righteous. I also encourage you to carefully consider your words and judgements if you are not living in and raising children in the Hickman Mills district. It is difficult to judge their actions when you truly cannot walk in their shoes.





Some members of the LSR7 community are saying that all we had to do was do a simple google search, check his Facebook page, or look at the district he came from, and we would have known Dr. Carpenter does not share our values and is not worthy of leading our great district. I have done much more than that by delving deep into the circumstances. I see a man that has suffered through unjust harassment with his dignity intact, made a positive academic difference in a large diverse district and a smaller minority district, and successfully led in financially strong communities and one not so well off.





His professional record speaks for itself. As for his tragic experience in Georgia, his decision to accept the leadership position in a struggling school district dealing with great poverty, and his views as a black man, parent and role model in a nation still dealing with racial tensions I will not condemn nor judge him because I am not a person of color and cannot truly walk in his shoes. I did make sure that Dr. Carpenter had the attributes and values that we need in our next superintendent…a relationship builder and skilled communicator, a talented and proven innovator, and a passionate leader who will put students first.





The real issue and truth is that those not pleased with the board’s pick simply don’t trust the current school board to do its job, to select a great superintendent, and to govern and hold accountable the superintendent as a school board should. It’s your right to be critical of the board’s decisions, but please remember the board represents the community. Therefore, if you are not satisfied with the board’s competence and decisions, I urge you to get involved, do more research to validate your statements, use a meaningful but civil tone, and elect knowledgeable and professional citizens that the community trusts. This is how you make a difference and take another step toward making LSR7 proud again.





There are ten candidates running for school board, and Tuesday is the last day for filing. Which candidates understand the importance of policy, the duty to govern the superintendent, and the will to fight for the district employees, parents, and most importantly the students? Will you do your due diligence? Will you run or encourage someone to run if you don’t like your options? In the end, it all truly lies in your hands.





Sincerely,





Bill Baird

LSR7 School Board Member