Editorial: The Madness is in the Comments April 29, 2017



Have you ever perused the comments section on a recent news article you’ve read?

It’s not always a pretty sight.

Comments have become a chore to maintain and moderate for news organizations across the country. Allowing readers an opportunity to voice their opinions and thoughts on the day’s content has steadily relegated itself into a cesspool of antagonism, vitriol, even malice. In an ever-expanding digital world, especially in journalism, it’s imperative that these institutions, whose job involves the dissemination of factual information, are not subjected to unnecessary, venomous commentary.

The Guardian, a prominent British news site, commissioned a study in 2016 to analyze over 70 million comments received during the previous decade.

Findings estimated about two percent of all the website’s comments were under consideration for deletion because of insulting language or ad hominem attacks, which are criticisms directed toward the writer rather than the information.

Now there’s probably a question that you’re already asking yourself: only two percent of all comments, that’s not too exorbitant, right?

Well – that two percent – still totaled out to 1.4 million comments.

Community newspapers, not just supergiants, like The Guardian, also come under fire from the daily target practice sessions, which occur in the “leave a reply” zone. “Online comment, as a whole, has become this marketplace of street fights,” said Nesrine Malik, writer and commentator for The Guardian.

Because of recent issues of people being nasty online, on March 27, 2017 the Lee’s Summit Tribune posted on its Facebook page a notice regarding comment etiquette to its readership. The memo stated that any comments deemed vulgar, profane or hateful would not be tolerated, under any circumstance.

Not only do community newspapers have to deal with some readers, who relish their antagonistic side. But furthermore, there’s a lack of accessible economic resources, which pale in comparison to the big kahunas of the journalism profession.

“There’s the rub, wrote Bob Cohn of The Atlantic. “It takes a lot of moderating time to foster a positive commenting section.”

It’s simply unreasonable to expect these small-staffed operations to keep up-to-date with responses, for numerous articles, every second, minute and hour of everyday.

When people disagree, in a cordial manner, the world becomes a better place. But, too often today, people’s criticisms have become vile and offensive.

All the journalism community asks commenters is to act in a respectful manner. That’s all.

Can it be done?

Byer is a senior at the Missouri School of Journalism from Palo Alto, California, who hopes to work as a sports journalist.







