By Linda Ahern

Owner/Publisher Lee’s Summit Tribune





The clock is winding down on the year that was 2016. For a lot of us, 2017 cannot get here quite fast enough. If you count the good or the bad of the past 12 months based on the number of celebrity deaths, then you, like hundreds of thousands of Americans, have cursed 2016 as the harshest, cruelest year in recent memory.





It is true that many notable names have passed away from us, many of them long before it feels like they should be gone. But if, for you, the past year is measured in the number of actors or musicians or familiar faces that have died, then you are missing something even more substantial about 2016.





This year will go down in history as the year civility died an agonizing death, and it doesn’t take more than a cursory glance at your social media feed to understand why.





But before we get into the realities of what we have lost, let’s take a look at some sobering facts. In the past twelve months, a record number of law enforcement officers have been killed in this country. As we go to press, the number of law enforcement officers who will not see 2017 stands at 138. Plus an additional 34 K9 Officers.





Earlier this week several major news outlets reported the statistics as a morbid year-in-review. More than 60 law enforcement officers were fatally shot. Twenty of those were killed in ambush attacks.





With all respect due to the friends and family members of the entertainers who laid their loved ones to rest, law enforcement officer deaths are now common a part of our reality. That needs to change. Many of our beloved stars and musicians passed from this life after more than the average number of trips around the sun. There were, of course, those who left too soon.





But as a member of the thin blue line the job requires the sobering realization that every day at work could be the last day on earth. And in 2016, this reality hit harder than most other years.





Something has been lost in the past several months. We can blame it on the undercurrent of hate that flowed through months of presidential politics. Civility has been hard to find closer to home in our local politics.





As a nation, we should be on our knees in mourning over what has been lost; instead we find far too much time to bully others in the comments on Facebook posts or from our Twitter feed. All the while common decency has become an antiquated relic. We have lost the ability to disagree without verbally eviscerating one another. We have regressed into playground bullies, and we are the grown-ups. What chance do our children have if this is the example set for them?





My greatest wish for 2017 is that we find a way to relate to one another without labels, that we find common ground regardless of our political leanings or for whom we voted back in November. And that when a hero among us falls in the line of duty this country comes to a grinding halt. If it happens just one time in the coming year, each of us should turn toward the heavens and ask why this has happened yet again, and what we need to do to change it.

Not long ago tragedy had a way of bringing us together in this country. Now, it seems only to drive us further apart. If we are ever going to make it back from the brink of what feels like madness, respect must return to our vernacular. “To protect and serve” must return to our hearts where it once had a place of honor."



