Dear Linda:

I am the President/CEO of John Knox Village, a not-for-profit Life Plan community in Lee’s Summit. We’ve been taking care of older adults for 48 years now and take great pride in making sure seniors throughout the area receive the care and services they both need and deserve.





I urge you to help end the Medicaid crisis in the Show-Me State.





It’s no secret that we live in a society that glorifies youth. Unfortunately, these stigmatizing societal attitudes are now being fostered on the State level. Our elected officials are placing less value on our seniors by minimizing the amount of assistance our State is willing to reimburse providers for taking care of our most frail citizens.





Missouri is in a Medicaid crisis, one of its own making. The State is electing to not provide adequate reimbursement to the skilled nursing facilities that take care of our seniors. As a result, the care provided to our state’s oldest citizens is being threatened today – and, if this trend continues, may not be accessible in the future.





The typical resident who relies on Medicaid funding while living in a long-term care facility is a widowed female in her 80s with multiple conditions. She is probably middle class and had a savings when she retired. However, usually through no fault of her own, she has outlived her financial resources and has turned to the State for financial assistance through Medicaid. She needs the State to pay for the cost of care she can no longer afford. She is not looking for anything extravagant, just assistance with her basic needs.





Missouri knows the cost of care and sets its Medicaid rate accordingly – it pays just $15.26 out its general revenue for each of its skilled nursing residents. That’s $15.26 per day! This reimbursement amount is not enough to provide even average care. Missouri’s neighboring states, on the other hand, pay long-term care facilities on average $48.22 per day, a rate that is more than three times the amount Missouri pays. In comparison, Missouri pays $60 per day out of its general revenue (compared to $15.26 caring for our seniors) to take care of prisoners in their custody.





Shouldn’t our seniors at least receive the same type of support as criminals from their State?

Due largely to their medical conditions, the seniors of Missouri who rely on Medicaid are not able to effectively advocate for themselves. Therefore, we must do this important job for them.





Our seniors are the backbone on which this State is built. They want everyone to remember that they, too, are still citizens of the state of Missouri who happen to be just a little older and in need of some assistance.





Bottom line? Missouri is neglecting its senior citizens. Please contact your state representative to encourage them to fix Medicaid funding and to quit using it to solve the State’s funding challenges.

Thank you,





Dan Rexroth

President and CEO, John Knox Village