In my 67 years, I’ve learned you can’t escape challenges. You can ignore them, give in or give up. But that’s not who I am. As a young man picking cotton in Mississippi, I learned to fight my way to success by taking advantage of every opportunity I was given. Roadblocks tried to stop, discourage and discredit me along the way, but here I am now, the first African-American to serve as Jackson County Executive.





My ancestors would be proud of my accomplishments and fearlessness to stand up in the face of adversity for what’s right for our community. This is why I wanted to hold this position – to improve the quality of life for the people who live and work in this great County.





Over the last few months, I have issued several vetoes of ordinances passed by the Legislature. Why? Our legal counsel determined the ordinances violate state law and the Jackson County Charter. The Charter is the will of the people. Voters approved the Charter because it is how they want to see their County function. It calls for the separation of powers between the different branches of County government to provide an effective, efficient and transparent government. But, the actions of the Legislature speak otherwise. They are trying to run this administration and take away the rights of the people. I cannot and will not stand by and do nothing. It is my responsibility to be a good steward of taxpayer dollars, provide great customer service and protect our hardworking citizens and associates.

This is not about winning or losing. This is about doing what’s right, which is the basis for every decision I make as County Executive. Regardless of the outcome of these decisions, I firmly believe Jackson County will be better and stronger because we’ll have clarity of the law and Charter. Change is never easy. But if we want to be better, we must do better.





Since being appointed two years ago, critics have come after me and my administration for failing to act on detention center issues. The fact is I have continuously worked with the Legislature to find solutions for the jail.





My administration has invested more than $5 million over 18 months on facility improvements. We have increased corrections officer pay, improved training and developed a career path for corrections officers. We are reporting incidents to be transparent. We are cooperating with law enforcement to find those who are breaking the law and hold them accountable. Safety and security of staff, inmates and the public is my top priority.





I have never shied away from my responsibility to manage the facility, but I can only manage what I’m given. If Jackson County is to avoid the same fate and correct the more than 30 years of neglect, we must first take a holistic look at the criminal justice system. That is why I convened my first Jail Task Force, which will make recommendations related to the potential capacity and type of jail the Jackson County community needs and deserves. If not, we’ll be dealing with the same issues of understaffing and overcrowding.





This is not the way I envisioned building a better Jackson County, but I am fighting for what is right. I am ready to work with whomever is ready to work with me to solve the issues we’re facing at Jackson County.





I encourage all Jackson County citizens to take an active role in learning about your legislator and the decisions that are made with your tax dollars. This is your County government — get to know it.