May 4, 2017

“Over the last 6 years, I’ve voted to repeal part or all of Obamacare over 60 times,” Rep. Graves said. “Now, we finally have a chance to pass a repeal bill that cannot be vetoed by the President. And we can do that while repealing Obamacare’s numerous fines and taxes, giving Americans over $900 billion in tax relief.”

H.R. 1628 abolishes the federal mandate in Obamacare that required Americans to purchase insurance; it reduces taxes and federal spending; it fully defunds Planned Parenthood – the nation’s largest abortion provider – for a year; and it prevents insurance companies from denying coverage to those with preexisting conditions who have been continuously insured.

“The federal government was never meant to control our country’s healthcare system,” Rep. Graves continued. “To no one’s surprise, it’s completely failing at the job. This repeal bill is a critical step toward our goal of fully repealing and replacing Obamacare. And that’s exactly what we’ll do.”

Overall, three necessary actions must be taken in order to undo all the damage done by Obamacare. That includes this repeal bill; additional individualized bills that make specific, bipartisan policy changes; and executive action at the Department of Health & Human Services.

“The average Missourian’s insurance is increasing by 28% in 2017. When healthcare costs go up like that, fewer healthy people buy coverage. And that forces insurance companies that can't compete in the free market to pull out of the marketplace entirely, leaving over 80% of counties in Missouri with just one provider to turn to for coverage. All in all, we’re heading down a path that’s quickly leading to the collapse of Obamacare. That is why we have to act – and have to act quickly,” Rep. Graves concluded.