Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Guardians of the Galaxy 2

Guardians of the Galaxy 2

May 13, 2017 

4 out of 5 stars
 
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper and Dave Bautista. It is the fun-loving continuation of the now famed Guardians' adventures across the galaxies.
 
Vol. 2 finds the team hiring themselves out as mercenaries for the Sovereign, a race of beings that have perfected the skills of stiffness and snootiness. This, of course, does not gel well with the Guardians, who are as uncouth as they are likable. As chance may have it, the Guardians run into a long-lost relative who helps them avoid a very bad ending.
 
The opening scenes of this film were slightly painful in the jokes area - potty humor and immaturity abounded. But as the movie progresses, the humor and the emotional states mature. Rocket (the not-raccoon) and Groot steal most of the film through sheer adorableness and a special kind of crazy. Drax also proves to be a fun character now that he's not trying to kill everyone like he was in the first movie.
 
This film is actually good because of the serious nature of the adventure. The differing emotional turmoil felt by all of the characters plays out in the midst of astounding selfless acts. The Guardians might've been selfish criminals in the first volume, but that is not a theme of the second.
 
There is something truly special about watching a group of beings come together as a family despite their differences. Who knew a modified raccoon, a baby tree creature, a green assassin, a scarred and slightly annoying brute and an egotistical but fun criminal could all learn to love each other? If you like families, real families even if they don't share blood, you will enjoy this film.
 
Ignore the immature jokes at the beginning. This movie is one fun sci-fi adventure. Emphasis on the sci-fi.

Jeremy Wood is the President of Cinematic Visions, a Video and Multimedia Production Company in Lee’s Summit. He is the Executive Producer and Co-Host of “Just Down the Road,” a travel TV program seen across the country on several television stations. 


