Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Honored to Serve You

January 13, 2018

Mike Cierpiot 

This week marked the start of the Second Regular Session of the 99th General Assembly where I took the official oath of office to serve the constituents of Missouri’s 8th Senatorial District.

As I walked down the center aisle in front of my colleagues in the Missouri Senate to be sworn in by the honorable Chief Justice of the Missouri Supreme Court Judge Zel Fischer, I felt undoubtedly honored and excited to take on this new role.

Prior to being elected in the November 2017 special election, I served seven years in the Missouri House of Representatives. There I held leadership roles where I served as the Assistant Majority Floor Leader for three years and was later elected to serve as the Majority Floor Leader until the end of my tenure in the Missouri House.

It is an honor and a privilege to be returning to Jefferson City as the Senator for 8th Senatorial District. My time in the Missouri House prepared me to be well-versed on the issues my constituents care about and I look forward to the opportunity of representing you in the Missouri Senate.

As you all know, I am one of 33 members in the Missouri Senate who all work to pass legislation that will improve the lives of all Missourians. With a variety of tax reform bills on the table to be discussed in the General Assembly, I look forward to working with the governor to reform our state’s tax policies.

 In addition to working on legislation that empowers all Missourians, this legislative session I will serve on four committees including: Ways and Means; Commerce, Consumer Protection, Energy, Gubernatorial Appointments and Environment and Economic Development.

Thank you all for your support. Please feel free to contact my office in Jefferson City at (573)751-1464. For information about committees or sponsored legislation for the 2018 session, please visit my official Missouri Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Cierpiot.



