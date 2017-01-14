If people are going to run for public office (i.e. City Council or School Board) January 14, 2017

Dear Editor,

If people are going to run for public office (i.e. City Council or School Board) then the individuals should educate themselves about the position and job responsibilities.

If you aren't willing to do it prior to the election, please at least read ALL the documents that you receive when you assume your position and during your entire term. This is your responsibility to the citizens and taxpayers of Lee's Summit.

I am fully aware of the amount of time that each of these positions take and if you aren't willing to devote NOT only the meeting time but all the reading time as well as additional duties then don't run for the position. Especially don't run if it is for your ego or to advertise your local business.

You need to do it because you are passionate about Lee's Summit and our children plus you have to be committed to put in the time!!

Thank you, Pam Hatcher, Lee's Summit, MO

