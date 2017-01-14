Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Opinion » If people are going to run for public office...

If people are going to run for public office (i.e. City Council or School Board)

January 14, 2017

Dear Editor,

If people are going to run for public office (i.e. City Council or School Board) then the individuals should educate themselves about the position and job responsibilities. 

If you aren't willing to do it prior to the election, please at least read ALL the documents that you receive when you assume your position and during your entire term. This is your responsibility to the citizens and taxpayers of Lee's Summit. 

I am fully aware of the amount of time that each of these positions take and if you aren't willing to devote NOT only the meeting time but all the reading time as well as additional duties then don't run for the position. Especially don't run if it is for your ego or to advertise your local business. 

You need to do it because you are passionate about Lee's Summit and our children plus you have to be committed to put in the time!! 

Thank you,
Pam Hatcher,
Lee's Summit, MO

Related article:
City Manager and Councilmember Claim to Not Know 39-Year-Old Conflict of Interest State Statute. 
http://bit.ly/2jjVbU1



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the Opinion Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 4,821
Parole Hearing Nears Again As City Remembers
Page Views: 4,657
Community remembers crime as parole hearing nears
Page Views: 3,843
Dr. Dennis L. Carpenter named new Lee’s Summit R-7 superintendent
Page Views: 2,907
BREAKING: Lee's Summit Students Returning Home Delayed by Accident
Page Views: 1,861
City Manager and Councilmember Claim to Not Know 39-Year-Old Conflict of Interest State Statute
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
The Evidence Of Faith’s Substance Why You Should Go To Church This Easter Sunday
The Evidence Of Faith’s Substance Why You Should Go To Church This Easter Sunday
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio