Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Jackson County Executive Statement on Special Legislative Meeting

August 3, 2017

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. has released the following statement in response to today’s special legislative meeting:
                    
“I had the opportunity to meet with County officials and auditor Jim Rowenhorst about the issue of staffing at the jail in advance of today’s special legislative meeting. I understood the concerns that would be addressed and again, expressed the need for collaborative solutions. I am encouraged by today’s public discussion in an effort to make progress and look forward to reviewing the auditor’s final report.”

“Improving conditions at the jail is my top priority and I am not taking this situation lightly. Staffing issues at the jail are not new, which is why we have followed the recommendations of a 2015 Department of Corrections Task Force and implemented new initiatives that include increasing pay and training for Corrections Officers. This problem did not happen overnight and it will not be fixed overnight. I remain committed to ensuring we operate a safe and secure facility for staff, inmates and visitors.”

You can find an update of capital improvement projects at the jail on the Jackson County website: http://www.jacksongov.org/906/Dept-of-Corrections-Capital-Improvements.



