Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Opinion » Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker...

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker statement on public safety and Jackson County jail

August 4, 2017

Statement from Jean Peters Baker, Jackson County Prosecutor:

I wish to thank all Jackson County officials who took time this week to respond to the troubling reports from the jail auditor. I was pleased to see us come together Thursday to address these issues in a public session. This gives me great hope for how we can work together to greatly improve the conditions and operations of the jail.

The jail has an enormous impact on public safety in our community. It’s imperative that it be a model facility that protects all inmates and staff. As you may know, there’s an ongoing investigation of contraband and other issues at the jail. This is a significant public safety threat. We continue to investigate inmates using illegal cell phones without any monitoring to conduct criminal activity or initiate threats and intimidating actions against victims and witnesses – from their jail cell.

I wish to stress that my office will not hesitate to take all appropriate steps to protect victims and witnesses from intimidation and threats leveled from the Jackson County Detention Center. Our community expects that the jail be an asset to public safety, not a threat to it.



