Dear LSR7 Citizens and Staff,





Over the last three months under the leadership of Interim Superintendent Dr. David Benson, the school district has brought forth more than one hundred contracts for ratification that had not been previously approved by the board. Numerous contracts have been brought forth to the board that rarely if ever had been bid before. Policies have been brought to the board for audit to add back recommended MSBA language because some policies had been compromised and stripped of substance. We have been able accomplish this and more because Dr. Benson is cultivating a culture of transparency and communication. This is how important leadership is, and there are many more forthcoming district initiatives that will make R7 proud.





The board has been interviewing a talented pool of highly qualified candidates for superintendent and is exercising extensive due diligence to ensure we hire the most outstanding leader, administrator, and person for LSR7. The new superintendent will support and pursue open communication and transparency. Our Board President Bob White has reinforced this culture of communication, established board priorities, and made sure all board members have a voice. I strongly advocate for his continued leadership in the following year. All of this does not mean we do not have more work to do. However, the district is moving in the right direction, and strong leadership will keep us on course.

Serving as your board member has been one of the greatest honors in my life. I have been inspired by the incredible employees, volunteers, and parents of this great district and am so proud of the passion and collective spirit of the community. Though I am committed to the betterment of our schools more than ever before, after careful consideration I have decided to not seek another term on the board. This is not due to any circumstance other than I’m simply interested in pursuing other opportunities and aspirations and believe I can make a difference for Lee’s Summit in other ways.





The upcoming election is as important as ever. We need policy minded, consensus building candidates that advocate for the students, parents, and employees of the district. We have talented, proven, and passionate individuals in every corner of the city and must elect people that not only have the integrity, but the courage to do what is right for Lee’s Summit. No longer can this community show apathy by having elections where candidates run unopposed. No longer should a community as great as Lee’s Summit have to decide between two poorly qualified or special interest candidates. The silent majority that makes up this esteemed city can no longer remain silent when it comes to school board and city council elections. Call upon your fellow neighbor or look in the mirror and ask “if not you, then who” will help make Lee’s Summit proud again?”





Thank you again for the honor of serving as your representative.





Bill Baird