Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Opinion » Letter to the Editor from Senate Candidate...

Letter to the Editor from Senate Candidate Hillary Shields

September 23, 2017

Republicans in the Missouri legislature should be ashamed of themselves. During the veto session, all but five Republicans voted to take away in-home care services for senior and disabled Missourians, including my opponent in the upcoming special election. He had a chance to take stand with the most vulnerable Missourians, but when it came time to fight, Mike Cierpiot cowed to Governor Greitens and his mean-spirited veto of HCB3. 

I wish these Republicans would spend more time with kids like Abby and less time with their millionaire donors. Abby is a sweet and funny young woman who lives in Lee’s Summit. She goes to school, enjoys playing with her favorite baby doll, and sometimes, she even plays educational games on her iPad. None of this would be possible for Abby without the in-home nursing care that she needs. Abby suffers from multiple medical issues, including cerebral palsy and epilepsy. She requires assistance with all aspects of her life, from getting dressed to walking up the stairs.  

Meeting Abby and her family helped me understand how important in-home nursing care is. Living at home, with the support of nurses and care aides, allows Abby to lead a rich life filled with family and friends. Yet, helping disabled and senior Missourians stay in their homes is not just the right thing to do, it’s also the fiscally responsible decision. In-home care helps reduce emergency room visits and keeps people out of nursing homes, saving more of your tax dollars.  

Is Republican leadership so short-sighted that they don’t understand this, or do they simply not care? Either way, it’s time for change. With your support this November 7th, I promise to protect those who need our help the most.  

Senate Candidate Hillary Shields

Lee's Summit 


