Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Opinion » Letter to the Editor: Hunting Season Emphasizes...

Letter to the Editor: Hunting Season Emphasizes the Importance of Family-Friendly Fees

September 23, 2017

To the Editor:

For many Missourians, autumn is a time of family gatherings. Thanksgiving is the most obvious occasion, but for thousands, hunting season also serves as an opportunity to spend time with parents, children, extended family, and those friends who might as well be part of the family, too.

Fortunately, Missouri's fee burdens on the hunt are among the lowest in the country, and that’s an important point to make now that bow season has opened. For management purposes those low fees mean more hunters, and more hunters means more opportunities to control deer and other animal populations. For families, lower costs mean more opportunities to spend quality time hunting together.

It's true: When government is smallest, freedom is greatest. Good luck to our hunters.


Patrick Ishmael

Director of Government Accountability

Show-Me Institute


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the Opinion Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 2,692
Lee's Summit Tribune Welcomes New Staff Member, Russ Pulley
Page Views: 2,031
KC man, 22, charged in Aug. 20 fatal shooting of off-duty Lee's Summit Police Officer Thomas Orr, in Westport
Page Views: 1,264
Jacob Turk Causes Brew-ha-ha Over Will Kraus's Vacated Senatorial Seat
Page Views: 1,174
Randal Branden Simmons
Page Views: 952
Lee’s Summit Man Pleads Guilty To Producing Thousands Of Fake Driver’s Licenses
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Pedestrian struck and killed in Lee's Summit
Pedestrian struck and killed in Lee's Summit
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio