Letter to the Editor: Hunting Season Emphasizes the Importance of Family-Friendly Fees

September 23, 2017





To the Editor:





For many Missourians, autumn is a time of family gatherings. Thanksgiving is the most obvious occasion, but for thousands, hunting season also serves as an opportunity to spend time with parents, children, extended family, and those friends who might as well be part of the family, too.





Fortunately, Missouri's fee burdens on the hunt are among the lowest in the country, and that’s an important point to make now that bow season has opened. For management purposes those low fees mean more hunters, and more hunters means more opportunities to control deer and other animal populations. For families, lower costs mean more opportunities to spend quality time hunting together.





It's true: When government is smallest, freedom is greatest. Good luck to our hunters.









Patrick Ishmael





Director of Government Accountability





Show-Me Institute