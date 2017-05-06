Lee's Summit Tribune

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Opinion » Letter to the Editor: May 6, 2017

Letter to the Editor: May 6, 2017

May 6, 2017

To the Editor:
 
As of this writing, dozens of important bills sit idly before the Missouri Senate, and if the past is indicative of future behavior, most if not all of these bills will die when the legislative session soon closes. Those bills include labor reforms, ethics reforms, tax cuts, education improvements, and countless other items of primary importance to the People who elected these Senators. 

To be clear, Senators have had time to literally sing "Kumbaya" to one another on the Senate floor and filibuster the reading of the Journal; they haven't had time for actual priorities important to the public.
The barrier here has not been ideological gridlock -- self-described conservatives hold a supermajority in the chamber -- but shameful and selfish behavior by a handful of Senators more interested in settling personal scores than carrying the People’s business to enactment. 
You didn’t get on a committee? No one likes your bill? Grow up. 

The Senate would be well-served to be reminded they’re engaged in public service, not self-service. Stop complaining. Start doing the People’s business.
 
Patrick Ishmael
Director of Government Accountability
Show-Me Institute



