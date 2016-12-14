Letter To The Editor: New Superintendent

Editor





Just a reminder to the good people of Lee’s Summit: Your school board is in the process of naming a new Superintendent. Median income of school superintendents in the USA, as found on salary.com $150,629 per year.

Lee’s Summit Schools current interim Superintendent is being paid $225,000 for a 10 month contract.

Deputy Superintendent Operations: $197,988

Associate Superintendent Human Resources: $178,914

Associate Superintendent Leadership: $176,067

Associate Superintendent Business Services: $170,831

Associate Superintendent Secondary: $168,831

Associate Superintendent Elementary: $161,857

Associate Superintendent Special Services: $159,857

Executive Director Technology: $150,928

Previous Superintendent: $276,266 Plus $80,500 supplemental= $356,766

8 additional employees making over $100,000 per year in Central Office.

2016-17 Lee’s Summit Schools Administration Salary Schedule as found on the lsr7.org site:

Range 1 Step 1-$42,767

Range 17 Step 18-$217,676

No education requirements are listed in the salary table.

208 to 244 contract days.

2016-17 Lee’s Summit Schools Teachers Salary Schedule as found on the lsr7.org site:

Range 1 Step A Bachelor-$37,500

Range 7 Step Y Doctorate-$84,711 (Top Rate)

182 contract days.





Study by the Brookings Institute Showing the impact or lack of impact the School Superintendent brings to the table:

https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/SuperintendentsBrown-Center9314.pdf

The BWP and Associates Consulting Group that was hired by the School Board to find/recommend the new Superintendent used the term “Plum Job” to describe the Lee’s Summit Superintendent Position. See above Salaries to understand the “Plum Job” term that was used!

Tax payers ripe for the picking?





No magical formula exists in choosing the correct candidate for the job. One reason you don’t provide the new Superintendent with a multi-year contract!





As Lee’s Summit Schools were cutting programs the Superintendent and His Associates housed at the School Board Office were cashing in? You decide!





What a potential start-up or relocating business would ask about the local school system: “How are your test scores as compared to the USA?”

What a potential start-up or relocating business would never ask about the local school system: “How much do you pay the Superintendent?”





Pay the Superintendent 10% more than the highest paid associate Superintendent, provide him/her with the same benefit/retirement package that the system provides to 99.99% of the employees and a one year contract. If the Superintendent performs as directed he/she would be considered for the next school year. No buy-out clause needed…….





School funding comes from 3 sources: federal, state and local taxes (same tax payer different pot of money). 35% of Lee’s Summit School funding comes from the state/federal pot of money with 98% of all the rules and laws being dictated by the state/federal governments. So when you think schools are under local control that would be false.





Good timing, from the Kansas City Star 12/14/2016:

“The Olathe Board of Education has tapped the superintendent of Wichita Public Schools as its next superintendent.





John Allison is the sole finalist for the position and visited the Olathe school district Wednesday for a final tour and interview.





The superintendent position is expected to be finalized at a special boarding meeting Dec. 19. If approved, Allison’s first day would be July 1.





Allison has been superintendent in Wichita since 2009, and served in the same role previously for the Mount Lebanon School District in Pennsylvania.





His resume also includes stints as deputy superintendent of the Grapevine-Colleyville School District in Texas, as well as the Shawnee Mission School District’s associate superintendent for education services.





According to the Wichita district, Allison’s base salary was $229,408 this year, before he received a $3,441 one-time bonus. His contract had recently been extended through 2019. “

So he has a contract until 2019 (BOE mistake) and will walk away from the commitment.

Greatschools.org rates Wichita schools 3 out of 10 (10 being the best schools).





Here is my offer: Send me the finalists for the superintendent job in Lee’s Summit and I will provide a report on what he/she has done in their educational career, FREE of Charge!

I’m not expecting any phone calls for my FREE service!





Sincerely,

Clark Patterson,

Lee’s Summit, MO