Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Opinion » Letter to the Editor: Republicans

Letter to the Editor: Republicans

May 20, 2017

Letter to the Editor 

How evil can people be?   Missouri and Kansas Republicans have demonstrated that they can be very evil and heartless.  In the late 1980s, I worked with a group of people who gathered signatures to get a minimum wage increase issue on the ballot to get better wages for low income workers.  Of all the people that I approached with my petition, only 2 refused to sign it.  That issue was put on the ballot, it passed.  When republicans got power in our legislature, they weakened that law that had been approved by Missouri voters. 

Time after time the republicans have tried to get a so-called right to work law for our state.  That law was put on the ballot but voters blocked its passage.  In this last legislative year, the republicans pushed that issue through the legislature.  It was vetoed by our Democratic Governor, Jay Nixon but republicans voted to over-ride that veto, and it became law. 

On May 17th The Kansas City Star reported, “Missouri tops Humane Society puppy mill list for the fifth time.”  This year, under the Trump administration, the article reported, “The USDA stopped breeder inspection reports online.” A voter initiative was passed in 2010 that required healthier conditions; “larger cages and yearly veterinarian checks and placing a limit of 50 breeding dogs per breeder.  But the republican led Missouri legislature weakened that law.”  Before its passage, puppies and female dogs were mistreated by breeders and lived in horrible conditions.  Voters approved the bill that squeaked by on the ballot after a huge drive by republican opponents who spent big bucks to defeat it.  Nevertheless, it passed and was our law until the republican legislature weakened it and allowed puppy mills to continue their evil ways.  

The republican legislature has also refused to accept Medicaid for low income Missouri citizens.  Because they do not have access to Medicaid insurance, low income families must spend big dollars to buy health insurance from insurance providers that limit where they can go for their health care needs. Many doctors are “out of network” in those plans.  But, if Medicaid had been provided, low income patients would have been allowed to see the doctors that they needed without buying expensive insurance that many cannot afford.

Gene DeVaux
Greenwood, MO


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the Opinion Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 2,060
TRAFFIC SWITCH: Motorists on U.S. 50 Will Switch to New Pavement At Route 291
Page Views: 1,515
Congratulations to LS R-7 Retiring Staff Members
Page Views: 1,493
Justice for Jake Memorial Run and Walk Aims to Fight Benzo Epidemic
Page Views: 1,141
Kraus' Statement on REAL ID
Page Views: 1,071
Fred DeMoro is Appointed to District 4 Council Seat
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Missouri’s fallen law enforcement officers honored during annual ceremony at State Capitol
Missouri’s fallen law enforcement officers honored during annual ceremony at State Capitol
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio