Letter to the Editor





How evil can people be? Missouri and Kansas Republicans have demonstrated that they can be very evil and heartless. In the late 1980s, I worked with a group of people who gathered signatures to get a minimum wage increase issue on the ballot to get better wages for low income workers. Of all the people that I approached with my petition, only 2 refused to sign it. That issue was put on the ballot, it passed. When republicans got power in our legislature, they weakened that law that had been approved by Missouri voters.





Time after time the republicans have tried to get a so-called right to work law for our state. That law was put on the ballot but voters blocked its passage. In this last legislative year, the republicans pushed that issue through the legislature. It was vetoed by our Democratic Governor, Jay Nixon but republicans voted to over-ride that veto, and it became law.





On May 17th The Kansas City Star reported, “Missouri tops Humane Society puppy mill list for the fifth time.” This year, under the Trump administration, the article reported, “The USDA stopped breeder inspection reports online.” A voter initiative was passed in 2010 that required healthier conditions; “larger cages and yearly veterinarian checks and placing a limit of 50 breeding dogs per breeder. But the republican led Missouri legislature weakened that law.” Before its passage, puppies and female dogs were mistreated by breeders and lived in horrible conditions. Voters approved the bill that squeaked by on the ballot after a huge drive by republican opponents who spent big bucks to defeat it. Nevertheless, it passed and was our law until the republican legislature weakened it and allowed puppy mills to continue their evil ways.





The republican legislature has also refused to accept Medicaid for low income Missouri citizens. Because they do not have access to Medicaid insurance, low income families must spend big dollars to buy health insurance from insurance providers that limit where they can go for their health care needs. Many doctors are “out of network” in those plans. But, if Medicaid had been provided, low income patients would have been allowed to see the doctors that they needed without buying expensive insurance that many cannot afford.





Gene DeVaux

Greenwood, MO