Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Letter to the Editor: Streetcar

May 20, 2017

Letter to the editor

I'm going to vote for the expansion of the streetcar because I could use it if I pleased to and now veterans can ride the KCATA Buses FREE, thanks to the support AFL-CIO.

I'm lucky; I have a choice, I have a car, I have a drivers license, but at my age things could change.

Today I have a fear of driving on the interstate with all the big trucks and driving in neighborhoods with all the guns and shootings going on.

But I'm still lucky; I have a choice and many older and younger people do not have a choice. 
So adding a couple miles of streetcar will help if I want to use the streetcar I can. 

 But what we really need is the135 miles of regional light rail to Union Station, KCI and Cerner
The first phase could start with building the light rail and the trail at the same time on the 17.7 miles of the old Rock Island line that was purchased from Union Pacific for $59.9 million by Jackson County and the KCATA in April 2016.

 For are welfare and our regional welfare we all need to ride together.

John Ivey
Citizens4Progress 
Treasurer 



