Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Opinion » Letter to the Editor: Unfair Recall

Letter to the Editor: Unfair Recall

September 16, 2017

To the editor,

Full disclosure: I met Chris Moreno in 2010 when he was running the Will Royster Missouri State Representative campaign. I work for a community newspaper in Kansas City and I occasionally exchange messages with Mr. Moreno.

Public service is often a thankless job and you have to have a thick skin to withstand some of the personal attacks that one endures when running for office. Councilman Chris Moreno was removed from his position after losing a recall election earlier this year. 

As it turns out, the man who led the charge to recall Mr. Moreno, Steven Lathrop, is now facing felony fraud charges to the tune of nearly $75,000. That’s correct; Mr. Moreno’s character was besmirched by a man who now stands accusing of stealing from his own employer. 

Further, Councilman Moreno had raised ethics charges against Councilwoman Diane Forte for signing no bid contracts that she made personal profit from; she just recently resigned from the parks board and claimed it was an honest mistake. 

The moral of this story is that sometimes the news is fake, and you shouldn't hop on board a witch hunt just because someone throws a loud enough tantrum and spends enough (dirty) money to smear someone's reputation. Councilman Chris Moreno is a good man and he has a beautiful family. He didn't deserve this.

Bryan M Stalder,
Kansas City, Missouri



