Letter to the Editor: Unify the Kansas City area! August 12, 2017



On the Missouri side, it all needs to start with Jackson County.



There are things that could be done to help start to unify the Kansas City region; it would be for Jackson County today to unite like Wyandotte County. Jackson County has too many little kingdoms; like water districts, fire districts, police districts and arterials roads that do not connect!



Jackson County and the KCATA over a year ago purchased 17.7 miles of the old Rock Island Corridor, and the first link of unifying Jackson County could start with building on this corridor!



It needs to start with the trail and the rail! (This year.) NOW!



Let's vote on a Jackson County 1/4 cent sales tax for transportation and a 1/8 cents sales tax for tourism.



In the past Kansas City, Independence and some of the little cities have tried to adapt or stick with the Jackson County arterial plan, but cities like Lee Summit didn't want to have 63rd St. running through Lee’s Summit or numbered streets like 75th or 72nd St. Instead they wanted names like NE JIb Court.



This was the name given to a street in an industrial park. Why did we want a numbered street? Because all the truck drivers in the United States could figure out where NE. 72nd St. would be in Lee’s Summit.



When Andes and Robert plated Lakewood, they called the main street across the dam, 63rd St.



Please, it's time we all rode and work together!



John Ivey

Citizens4Progress Treasurer







