Letter to the Editor: January 21

Editor,





Perhaps I will try a different approach with my letters.

Please, whatever you do, do not pay attention to the Board of Education or City Council, all is well in the house!





You will be reading this letter, after the BOE has convinced you that the decision has already been made. As soon as the meetings at the BOE went back to “normal” mode, the games picked-up where they left off! Has anyone found the contract with BWP (head hunters) on the BOE site? Transparency is the “buzz” word. My definition fits “as we can see through you!” Do you believe what the BOE President tells you in his letter?





So, we are told that the Superintendent deserves to be paid in excess of $235,000 - plus $21,500 in deferred compensation and an additional $9,000 per year for a vehicle (my favorite perk), just because he is “running” a large school system. In the next letter, we are told that the recently hired superintendent was just following the orders from the, all-volunteer, BOE at Hickman Mills. So which is it?





We have also been told, that it is our duty as citizens, to make sure the BOE is doing what is best for the school system. Now, would someone like to tell me how we can accomplish such a task, when the Lee’s Summit BOE has had sixteen closed sessions since July of 2016? Do you think they were picking a superintendent in any or those “closed” sessions?





Now on to city business! On April 4, 2016, the good people of Lee’s Summit will be presented with twelve proposed changes to the city charter! Read them and decide if the changes fit your ideas of what the city should be doing.





The City has twenty- two meeting’s scheduled in January 2017. We just do not have time to make sure those we elect are doing what is best for the City - “faith” in the process?





The suggestion is, that the community vet the candidates that we will be voting on for BOE and City Council/Charter. I am open to any ideas of how a city of 94,000 has an opportunity to vet the candidates. The last two elections in the City (according to the Jackson County election site) less than 12% of the registered voters bothered to vote! Your Mayor was unopposed, while receiving 4,000+ votes! My representative received 640+ votes, in a district with 13,000+ registered voters! I can’t say I blame the voters for the apathy……





I do appreciate the recent development where the City Manager and one City Council person claim they were not aware of ethics! Surprised? Did the people in the room actually think that being a city official/council person was open season on no bid contracts? Who is running the city? Maybe they should try that story when the IRS audits them! 75,000 pages of tax code and just tell the IRS you “didn’t know”!





How about the recent report on the audit, the tax payers funded, ending up proving what they (city council) already knew? That “some” council people with help from “some” city employees were awarded a no bid contract, or three of them! When the auditor looked at forty purchase records of the 12,000+ available, which is .003%! What were they actually looking for?





No worries all is well in the “house!”

Clark Patterson

Lee’s Summit