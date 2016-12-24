LSCRG Applauds Ballot Measure, Looks To Next Steps In Recall Of CM Chris Moreno

December 24, 2016

By Kent Ruehter





On Dec. 15, the Lee’s Summit City Council took the necessary next steps in a process begun just eight weeks ago, when it unanimously passed the ballot language for the recall election of District 4 Councilman Chris Moreno.





The Lee’s Summit Citizens for Responsible Government were on hand at the meeting, one that followed weeks of dedicated work by the committee, and culminated with the turning in and verification of well over 600 signatures. By City Charter statutes, to place the recall of Councilman Moreno on the ballot, 524 verified signatures were needed within the 60-day window. The vast majority of the 621 signatures were obtained in the first 10 days of canvassing.





“Councilman Moreno continues to paint this effort as one of a few people, of one immersed in political games and of retribution,” LSCRG spokesman Kent Ruehter said. “These accusations only further prove our point that Chris Moreno is tone-deaf to this community, and specifically to District 4 residents.





“We began this recall effort in October, but in reality, this effort started soon after Chris Moreno took his seat on City Council. Time and again he has embarrassed our city, sought out media attention that puts Lee’s Summit in a negative light and hides behind an imagined label of a ‘corruption buster’ while ignoring the needs of his district.”





Storm-water issues, economic development opportunities and infrastructure needs continue to be on the minds of District 4 residents. LSCRG members do not believe Moreno is addressing even one of these needs as an elected official.





“These are the issues that should be in front of Chris Moreno, not more personal destruction of his fellow council members, slam motions, criminal investigations into imagined wrongdoings at City Hall or voting down crucial development projects,” Ruehter said. “We believe this council member has done significant damage in his first eight months in office. That’s why we’re asking voters in District 4 to ‘Vote Yes’ in April to making sure he doesn’t continue harm and impair our city.”





Per the City Charter, if Councilman Moreno is recalled in April, the City Council will be charged with naming his replacement. That individual will serve until the next regularly scheduled municipal election in April of 2018.





LSCRG’s Vote Yes campaign will continue to focus on educating District 4 residents on the recall effort, upcoming ballot and why we need responsible representation at City Council.



