Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
May is Bike Month

May 13, 2017 

Gary Denny

Lee's Summit is a great place to enjoy the outdoors on a bicycle, especially since the City has added new bike-friendly roads and paths. According to bikeleague.org, May is National Bike Month, sponsored by the League of American Bicyclists. This is a great time of year to air up those tires, apply sunscreen, grab your helmet, and get outside to enjoy all the great benefits of cycling!

Some of the benefits of riding a bike are:
- Improve health--cardiovascular fitness, increase muscle and bone strength
- Reduce weight by burning fat
- Sleep more deeply
- Stimulate brain power
- Increase productivity
- Reduce personal stress
- Contribute toward cleaner air
- Save money on gas and commuting costs
- Feel the wind on your face and enjoy the great outdoors
- Spend time with your family and friends
- Feel more engaged and connected with your community

Also, May 19 is National Bike to Work Day.  According to the website kcbikemonth.com: 
40% of all trips in the U.S. are less than two miles, making bicycling a feasible and fun way to get to work. With increased interest in healthy, sustainable and economic transportation options, it's not surprising that, from 2000 to 2013, the number of bicycle commuters in the U.S. grew by more than 62 percent.

Check out more great information on this website where there is an event calendar and other resources for bicycling.  With the delightful weather we are experiencing, it is a great time to get your bike out and go for a ride.  Lee's Summit has some great riding trails and parks.  And drivers, please don't forget to share the road, give cyclists sufficient room and proceed cautiously when passing them.  

Riding a bike is a healthy, fun, and low-impact form of exercise for all ages.  

Gary Denny, a Lee's Summit resident and member of the Livable Streets Advisory Board, a mayor-appointed, volunteer board whose goals include working to make our community and our streets more "livable," safe and accessible for all of our citizens.


