By Levi Weaver,

Mayor of Greenwood, MO





These three simple words have been the foundation of my public service to Greenwood since I began this journey as Alderman Ward ll in 2014. I will continue to work tirelessly for the community and residents by bringing revenue to Greenwood with the development of a commercial / retail district, improving city infrastructure which means communication services, sidewalks /road repairs and continue to work closely with our police department to keep our town safe. Below I have list just a few of my accomplishments as Mayor / Alderman





1. Elected and served as Alderman Ward ll from 2014-2016. 2. 2016 appointed Mayor Pro-Tem. 3. August 2016 appointed Mayor. 4. Working closely with Board Of Aldermen to reduce wasteful spending. 5. Worked closely with Lee's Summit fire department with training of new officers by providing property for training. 6. Developed relationship with Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) to provide better resources for Greenwood officers. 7. Working closely with Board of Aldermen and a land broker to developer the property at 150 & Doc Henry for commercial / retail revenue development. 8. Working closely with other city officials to develop positive working relationships. 9. Working closely with police chief to provide updated equipment / training to help keep residents safer. 10. Work closely with Department heads to develop comprehensive budgets. 11. Help residents within the community with issues from tree removal to street flooding issues, curb / sidewalk repair and addressing public safety concerns. 12. Working closely to improved relationships between all city departments. 13. Working closely with Board Of Aldermen to provide more affordable health coverage for city staff and their families. 14. Worked closely with pwsd #12 to resolve water pressure issues and resolved the event within 1.5 hrs. 15. During the trash service transition, I assisted public works by removing yard waste, also asking the Board of Alderman to approve a rate reduction during that time for residents.