Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Nicole Galloway Endorsement

September 16, 2017

The Missouri State Council of Fire Fighters is proud to announce its unanimous endorsement of Nicole Galloway for Missouri Auditor. “Her steadfast resolve to protect Missourians hard earned tax dollars and her commitment to hold both politicians and political subdivisions accountable for their actions has earned our highest endorsement,” said Missouri State Council of Fire Fighters President Sherwood Smith.

Auditor Galloway’s degree in Applied Mathematics and Masters of Business Administration, accompanied her being both a Certified Fraud Examiner and CPA, make her a clear Auditor choice for all of Missouri.

The Missouri State Council of Fire Fighters represents over 6,000 Firefighters, Emergency Medical Workers (EMT’s), Paramedics, Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys, Public Safety Officers, other First Responders and their families. Please contact Sherwood Smith with any questions.
 
Sherwood L. Smith
President


