Legislators Wrap Up Productive 2017 Session





The Missouri House of Representatives wrapped up an extremely efficient and productive legislative session Friday evening. While lawmakers sent a lower number of bills than normal to the governor, those that did make it include many of the policy priorities that were laid out by the House Speaker during his Opening Day Address. Last legislative session saw the House and Senate truly agree to roughly 140 bills. This session, while approximately 75 bills made it across the legislative finish line, the lower number includes important issues such as substantive labor reform, tort reform, and economic development measures that will make Missouri a more attractive location for job creators.





One of the biggest highlights of the 2017 session is a fiscally responsible state spending plan that makes a record level of investment in K-12 education by fully funding the Foundation Formula for the first time. The legislature was also able to get a Right-to-Work bill to the governor that will protect the rights of workers and encourage job creators to set up shop in the state. The tort reform bills that made it through the legislative process will help put an end to frivolous lawsuits by putting new expert witness standards in place, and strengthening Missouri’s workplace discrimination standards. Another major accomplishment for the legislature this year is the passage of legislation that will establish a regulatory framework for ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft so they can expand and create jobs throughout Missouri.





Some of the legislative priorities that received approval in the final week of session include:





Legislation Finalized to Allow Missourians to Obtain REAL ID-Compliant Photo Identification (HB 151)

Missourians will soon have the option to obtain a driver’s license that is compliant with the federal REAL ID Act. The legislation that is now on its way to the governor will require the state revenue department to issue REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards to those who want them. Compliant licenses will be needed to do things like board airplanes and enter military bases and federal buildings.

Passed by the U.S. Congress in 2005, The REAL ID Act was designed to enhance security procedures by establishing new minimum standards for driver’s licenses. Missouri responded to the requirements by passing a state law in 2009 to protect the private information of Missouri citizens by prohibiting the Missouri Department of Revenue from complying with the federal act.

Because of this law, current Missouri driver’s licenses are not compliant with the federal standards and were set to no longer be valid at airports and federal facilities beginning in 2018.

With the legislation approved this week, Missourians will now have the option to obtain a federally compliant driver’s license. The bill will also allow individuals with a non-compliant driver’s license to obtain a compliant version at no additional cost. However, even with the change, it will take the Department of Revenue as long as two years to make the new REAL ID-compliant licenses available. In order to allow people to travel and access federal facilities, the state will seek a waiver from the federal government to allow existing identification to continue to work until the new IDs are attainable.

For Missourians who do not want to comply with the REAL ID requirements because of privacy concerns, the legislation will allow them to request the existing style of Missouri identification that is not compliant with the federal act. For those who want or need the federally compliant driver’s license, the bill will establish safeguards so that any additional data gathered is used only for purposes of issuing the identification. One provision would ensure the source documents to obtain an ID are stored on a server that is not connected to the Internet in order to prevent hacking of the database. The bill also includes criminal penalties for misuse or unlawful access of personal data.





Other changes made in the bill will require the legislature to revisit the issue in the event the federal government changes the REAL ID Act, and will repeal the section entirely if the federal government ends the program.





Supporters say the bill is designed to provide a reasonable solution that will ensure Missourians aren’t burdened with having to get alternative identifications to access federal facilities or to visit family members on military bases. They say the bill is about giving Missourians the freedom to decide whether to obtain identification that is compliant with REAL ID.





House Gives Final Approval to Bill to Limit Frivolous Lawsuits in Worker Discrimination Cases (SB 43)

House members gave final approval this week to legislation that is meant to reform Missouri’s employment discrimination standards. Supporters say the bill will limit frivolous lawsuits against employers in an attempt to create a more business-friendly environment that will help retain existing employers and attract new job creators to Missouri.





The legislation would raise the standard to determine if an employer is liable for a discrimination charge under the Missouri Human Rights Act (MHRA). Specifically, it would move Missouri from a “contributing factor” standard to a “motivating factor” standard for proving discrimination in workplace cases. In effect, it would require workers who file a wrongful termination lawsuit to prove age, race, gender, disability, or ethnicity was the motivating factor rather than simply a contributing factor in the employer’s action. The plaintiff would also have to prove that the action was the direct immediate cause of the claimed damages.





In addition, the bill would limit the damage amounts that can be awarded for employment cases under the MHRA. It would also exempt supervisors and managers who are not employers from liability. Additionally, it would create whistleblower protections so that employers would not be able to fire someone for reporting an unlawful act of the employer or refusing to carry out an illegal act for that employer.





Supporters say the provisions of the bill will help ensure balance between employers and employees in discrimination cases by allowing plaintiffs the right to a jury trial but also protecting business owners from frivolous lawsuits. The provisions modifying the burden of proof mirror the federal standard in discrimination cases. They say passage of the bill will end Missouri’s reputation for being one of the easiest states in the nation in which to file frivolous discrimination lawsuits.





House Approves Collateral Source Reform Legislation (SB 31)

Legislation is now on its way to the governor’s desk that is part of the legislature’s efforts to improve the state’s legal climate. As part of its tort reform package, the House and Senate gave final approval to legislation commonly referred to as collateral source reform.





The bill is meant to clarify that an injured person involved in a lawsuit can recover only the actual cost incurred for medical treatment. Specifically, the legislation would modify Missouri’s collateral source rule that currently prevents evidence from being admitted to show when a plaintiff’s losses have been compensated from other sources such as insurance or workers’ compensation.





Those who believe the collateral source rule needs to be reformed say the current system allows plaintiffs to make money by filing lawsuits for injuries that have already been covered by other sources. They say it allows individuals to recover damages or costs that were never incurred, while the intent of the law should be to make the plaintiff whole. Supporters also say the change would help Missouri shed its reputation as “judicial hellhole” and create a more business-friendly environment.





The change approved by the legislature clarifies that an injured person can recover the actual cost incurred for medical treatment rather than the inflated value of the treatment billed by a health care provider. Specifically, it allows evidence to be admitted in court showing the actual cost, rather than the value, of the medical care or treatment to the plaintiff.





The legislature approved similar legislation last year only to see the bill vetoed by the previous governor. The current governor has indicated he will sign the bill into law.





House and Senate Agree to Create Blue Alert System to Protect Peace Officers (SB 34)

In an effort to ensure law enforcement officials quickly receive the information they need to apprehend individuals who injure or kill peace officers, the Missouri House and Senate have approved legislation to create a Blue Alert System. The bill is one of the priorities of Governor Eric Greitens, who called for the creation of the Blue Alert System when the legislative session began.





Similar to the Amber and Silver Alert systems, the Blue Alert system would send out identifying information such as a physical description of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle. Twenty-seven states already have a similar system in place. Specifically, the bill would establish the Blue Alert System to aid in the identification, location, and apprehension of any individual or individuals suspected of killing or seriously injuring a local, state, or federal law enforcement officer. The bill would require the Department of Public Safety to coordinate with local law enforcement agencies and public commercial television and radio broadcasters to effectively implement the system.





Supporters say Missouri will benefit from its own system so that it can better protect the brave men and women who protect communities across the state.





Expanding Missouri’s Job Training Efforts (HB 93)

The House and Senate have given final approval to legislation meant to provide a boost to the state’s small businesses, including many in rural areas. The bill would expand the Missouri Works program so that more of the state’s small businesses would be eligible for workforce training benefits.





In many areas of the state there are small businesses that do not qualify to obtain the benefits provided through Missouri Works, which is the state’s number one incentive tool for business expansion and retention. These businesses fall short of the program’s qualification criteria such as number of workers employed, or health insurance benefits provided. The bill would allow these businesses to pool together with businesses that do meet all of the program’s criteria in order to receive benefits. Specifically, the bill would allow a group of businesses to qualify as long as the majority of them meet the program’s criteria.





Legislation Approved to Establish Adult High Schools (HB 93)

The members of the Missouri House hope to give the approximately 500,000 Missourians without a high school diploma a second chance to obtain an education that will allow them to secure good-paying, family-supporting jobs. To accomplish this goal, legislation approved during the final week of session will establish four adult high schools in Missouri.





The legislation is modeled after a program in Indiana that was put in place to address the needs of adults without high school diplomas, and employers seeking a qualified workforce. The program has seen tremendous success as it has grown from four schools to 11. After the 2014 school year, 88 percent of students were employed or in college six months after graduation. Supporters hope to see a similar level of success in Missouri.





Supporters note that a high school diploma is a key component to giving Missourians an opportunity to obtain gainful employment. They point to Census Bureau statistics that indicate a high school diploma can increase a person’s lifetime earnings by as much as $400,000. Proponents say a high school diploma is critical to empower people to move off of government assistance and toward self-sufficiency.





The bill would establish four adult high schools located in Southeast Missouri, St. Louis City, Mid-Missouri, and Southwest Missouri for individuals age 21 and up who do not have a high school diploma. It would give priority to Missourians who are currently on government assistance. The schools would help these individuals complete their high school education and obtain a diploma. They would also offer skills certifications based on regional demand through partnerships with community colleges and other programs. Additionally, they would offer a child care center to remove a significant barrier for many adults who would like to participate.





Legislature Approves Senior Services Protection Fund (HCB 3)

With just seconds to spare in the 2017 legislative session, House members approved a bill that will create the Senior Services Protection Fund to preserve several services for the elderly and disabled. The move represents a last-ditch effort by the House to preserve nursing home and in-home care services for some of Missouri’s most vulnerable citizens.





In the days leading up to the conclusion of the session, House and Senate members had worked to find a solution that would keep the vital services intact. The House had passed a version of the bill that would end the renter’s portion of the senior citizens property tax credit in order to generate funds that would be used to protect the existing level of service. The Senate countered by passing a version of the bill that would raise the funds by “sweeping” the unexpended monies from several state funds associated with regulatory boards and commissions.





The House initially rejected the Senate’s plan and sought a conference where lead negotiators could work on a compromise. The House Budget Chairman was concerned that the Senate solution involved one-time dollars and would not represent a long-term funding source. He also raised concerns about the constitutionality of the Senate’s language. However, with the Senate being unwilling to negotiate and the need to preserve the services vital, the House opted to take the Senate plan as time ran out.





This piece of legislation is necessary because the budget approved by the General Assembly this year relies on the Senior Services Protection Fund to restore a cut proposed by the governor to in-home care and nursing home services. The governor had recommended increasing the eligibility requirements (21 points to 27 points) for these services, which would have resulted in approximately 20,000 seniors and disabled Missourians no longer qualifying for the state-funded care. The House then moved to fully restore them to their original levels so that no one would be cut off from care. The final version of the budget represents a compromise that increases requirements slightly (24 points), but also includes a provision that would completely restore the governor’s proposed cut if the Senior Services Protection Fund bill becomes law.





The bill would also restore funding for brain injury services provided by the Department of Health that have been withheld in previous budget cycles; restore a portion of a cut proposed by the governor to reimbursement rates for Medicaid providers; and provide additional funding for the state’s Area Agencies on Aging for use in the Meals on Wheels program that provides meal assistance to seniors.





Helping to Prevent Overdose Deaths (SB 501)

The General Assembly gave final approval this session to legislation meant to prevent overdose deaths.





The bill will give immunity from charges for minor possession of drugs or paraphernalia or being under the influence to a person who calls for emergency medical attention for someone who is overdosing on drugs or alcohol, and will give immunity to the person in need of medical attention.





The legislation has been referred to as “Bailey and Cody’s law” in memoriam of two overdose victims whose parents believe that having such a law in place could have saved their children’s lives. Supporters say the bill will help reduce the number of drug and alcohol related overdoses by eliminating the fear some would have of being prosecuted if they call for help for themselves or others.





Similar legislation has been enacted in other states and local areas and has proven to save lives, particularly when working in conjunction with bills that allow first responders or friends and loved ones to have and administer naloxone – a drug that counteracts overdoses to opioids, including heroin. Missouri in 2014 and 2016 enacted such laws.





Improving Transparency in the State Legal Expense Fund (SB 128)

The General Assembly gave final approval this session to legislation that will increase transparency when lawsuits against state agencies are settled. The legislation was prompted by the revelation that millions of tax dollars were paid out over several years in settling harassment and discrimination cases against the Department of Corrections.





The cases against Corrections came to light late last year when an article on Pitch.com detailed several of them, and outlined how employees who complained about being harassed or discriminated against were victims of retaliation by fellow staff members. House members said after the article came out that they were unaware of the settlements because those have been paid out of a line in the budget that has no spending limit on it. That meant departments never had to come to the legislature and justify how much their settlement agreements were costing the state.





The legislation will require the attorney general to report every month to the legislature and others about how the state’s legal expense fund – the fund from which money for settlements is taken – has been used. Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced in March he would begin monthly reporting on the activity of the legal expense fund. Legislators praised his decision but said the bill passed this year is still needed to ensure future attorneys general will follow suit.





Protecting Police Officers (SB 34)

The Missouri General Assembly took action this session to deter crimes against law enforcement officials. House and Senate members approved legislation that will create enhanced penalties for individuals who assault officers of the law.





The legislation will increase by one degree the penalty for first and second degree involuntary manslaughter; first and second degree property damage; first and second degree stalking; and first-degree trespassing; when those crimes are committed against a law enforcement officer, or a family member of the officer. As an example, first degree involuntary manslaughter is a class C felony under current statute, but will increase to a class B felony if SB 34 becomes law.





Supporters of the bill said the enhanced penalties are necessary because crimes against law enforcement officers have increased in recent years. They said the enhanced penalties will be a deterrent for anyone who may consider engaging in a crime against law enforcement. They also said the bill will reinforce the legislature’s commitment to law enforcement.





Ensuring Consistency with the State’s Minimum Wage (HB 1194)

In response to a Missouri Supreme Court decision that invalidated part of Missouri’s minimum wage law, lawmakers moved to implement a fix that will provide a consistent wage in municipalities throughout the state. The House and Senate approved legislation this session that will reaffirm that the state’s minimum wage is applied throughout Missouri, and keep the decision to raise wages in the hands of the employer and employee.





While the state currently has a minimum wage that increases based on the Consumer Price Index, and is currently higher than the federal minimum wage, some municipalities have considered their own increases. St. Louis passed an ordinance to raise its minimum wage to $10 an hour this year and $11 an hour by 2018. The legislation approved by the House will preempt and nullify the minimum wage enacted by St. Louis, and provide that other municipalities cannot enact a minimum wage that exceeds the one established by state law.





Supporters say the bill will ensure it is not illegal for an employer to hire someone in accordance with the state minimum wage. They say the legislation approved by the General Assembly will protect job creators from being turned into criminals. They also note that a mandated increase in payroll would force businesses to either raise prices or cut costs by reducing the size of their workforce. In addition, they say it’s important to have a consistent minimum wage across the state rather than an inconsistent patchwork of wages that vary from municipality to municipality.

The $10 minimum wage took effect in St. Louis in recent weeks. If Governor Greitens signs HB 1194 into law, the wage will revert back to the state standard on August 28.





Organ Donor Program Fund (SB 248)

In the final moments of the 2017 legislative session, lawmakers moved to support organ donation in Missouri by giving approval to a bill that would continue the organ donor program fund tax checkoff on state income tax returns. The checkoff is set to expire on December 31, 2017. The bill approved by the General Assembly would remove the sunset entirely and allow the checkoff to continue indefinitely. Supporters say the checkoff has been very successful, along with the driver’s license donations, Employee Charitable Campaign, and direct donations in funding the Organ and Tissue Donor Program.





