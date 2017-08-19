Lee's Summit Tribune

Representative Rebecca Roeber's Capitol Report...

Representative Rebecca Roeber’s Capitol Report August 19, 2017

August 19, 2017

Rebecca Roeber

Governor Launches Initiative to Cut Bureaucratic Red Tape 
 
Governor Greitens recently started a new effort to remove the burdensome regulations and rules that too often stifle business growth and innovation. His office launched the NoMORedTape website to give Missourians an opportunity to submit recommendations for action to cut government red tape. 
 
In announcing the new initiative, the governor noted that Missouri has more than 113,000 regulatory requirements and that Missouri’s regulations have more than 7.5 million words, which equates to 40 dictionaries’ worth of red tape. In total, Missouri’s current amount of regulations would require 400 hours of reading to review.  
Greitens noted that a small business owner from Bolivar pointed out a Missouri regulation that required his business to have a landline phone, which cost him $1,500 a year. The governor responded by directing the Department of Revenue to remove the requirement the next day. 
 
Now, the governor is asking Missourians to make their voices heard on the issue and share suggestions that can cut even more of Missouri’s bureaucratic red tape. Anyone interested in making a suggestion should visit www.NoMORedTape.com where they can easily submit their recommendations to help make government even smaller and more efficient 
 
I want to make sure that you know that my door is always open to you if you have any questions, concerns or comments. You are always welcome to visit, call or email me. My office telephone number is 573-751-1456 or you can email me at Rebecca.Roeber@house.mo.gov. My office address is MO House of Representatives 201 West Capitol Avenue Room 102 BA. To sign up for my capitol report please email me.


