House Sends Gift Ban Legislation to the Senate (HB 60)

House members acted swiftly Tuesday to make a gift ban the first bill out of the House for the 2017 legislative session. The legislation received strong bipartisan support and is now on its way to the Senate where it stalled last year. House supporters are optimistic the Senate will take action this year as Governor Greitens has made the bill a policy priority.





Current Missouri law places no limits on gifts that lobbyists can give to lawmakers, but the bill passed by the House would put a ban in place that would prohibit gifts that could create an undue influence on the lawmaking process. The only exceptions in the bill would be for items such as flowers and plants given as expressions of condolence or congratulations, or for things like plaques given to lawmakers when they are recognized by an organization.





The bill prohibits gifts such as tickets to sporting events or concerts, or one-on-one meals provided by a lobbyist to an elected official. The bill would allow lobbyists to provide meals that are offered to all members of the House and Senate, as well as all statewide elected officials. The bill includes a requirement that an invitation to those elected officials be made in writing at least 72 hours before the event.





Right-to-Work Legislation Gains House Approval (HBs 91, 42, 131, 265, & 314)

The House also acted this week to advance legislation meant to spur job creation and economic development in the state. Commonly referred to as Right-to-Work, the bill would simply ensure employees are able to decide whether to join a labor union instead of being forced to join as a condition of employment.





Supporters of Right-to-Work cite Bureau of Labor statistics that show states that have adopted similar legislation have seen employment increase by 13.4 percent between 2002 and 2012. In comparison, employment in states without Right-to-Work grew by only 0.6 percent. Additionally, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Real Personal Income grew by 9.6 percent between 2008 and 2014 in the six Right-to-Work states that border Missouri. In Missouri and its two neighboring non-Right-to-Work states, Real Personal Income grew by just 3.5 percent. Supporters also note that one of the neighboring non-Right-to-Work states, Kentucky, just enacted a Right-to-Work law.





The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration where it is expected to receive approval. Governor Greitens has already made Right-to-Work one of his top priorities and again emphasized the need to pass the bill during his State of the State Address Tuesday evening.





House Set to Reject Proposed Pay Increase (HCR 4)

House members are on track to reject a pay increase proposed by the Citizens’ Commission on Compensation for Elected Officials. A resolution that would prevent the pay raises from going into effect cleared the committee process this week and is set for a vote on the House floor next week.

The proposed pay increases are a result of a recommendation by the commission, which meets every two years according to the state constitution to set the compensation for state officials. Once the commission makes its recommendation, it automatically goes into effect unless the legislature rejects the proposal by February 1. It takes a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate to keep the increases from going into effect.





With its latest recommendation, the commission called for 8 percent raises in both fiscal years 2018 and 2019 for the governor and other statewide elected officials. The panel also recommended raises of roughly 5 percent for lawmakers over the next two fiscal years. The proposed increases would have taken representatives up to an annual salary of $37,733. Legislators currently make $35,915 per year. The raises would cost the state about $470,000 over both fiscal years.





The rejection of the proposed increases received strong bipartisan support during the committee process, and is expected to receive similar support on the House floor. Members have traditionally rejected pay increases when they have been recommended, and a difficult budget situation makes it even more likely that the legislature will act quickly to prevent taxpayer dollars from being utilized for higher pay for elected officials. As the sponsor of the legislation said, “It’s a proposal our state cannot afford and that does not align with the priorities we have as public servants. Let’s take a stand in defense of all taxpayers by approving HCR 4 so that we can ensure their tax dollars are used to fund the priorities we all share as Missourians.”





